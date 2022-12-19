"Trying to take advantage" - Wrestling veteran recalls shocking stories involving John Laurinaitis and female WWE Superstars

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell recently spoke about some unsavory incidents regarding John Laurinaitis.

Jim Ross recently spoke out about Laurinaitis, stating that he deserved to be out of a job. JR recalled being mistreated by John during his time in WWE and felt that he was trying to upstage him in front of Vince McMahon.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran stated that Jim Ross rarely spoke ill of people, and for him to come out about Laurinaitis may have been very compelling.

"JR talks very seldomly about people that he doesn't like and this right here kinda surprised me that he talked about Laurinaitis in such a way," Mantell said. "There's no doubt that he doesn't respect Laurinaitis with that last comment he made. So if he's out of the loop, I agree with Jim. He kinda deserves it."

Mantell also recalled hearing some unpleasant stories about Laurinaitis as he looked to take advantage of female wrestlers on the roster.

"I've heard some stories about Laurinaitis and the girls up there in WWE. Some of those girls were really, really nice girls. They've been around guys but they've never been around a dressing room with wrestlers and the vibe is different. They're trying to fit in, they're trying to get people to like them, especially management, and he was trying to take advantage of that." [From 1:30 - 2:30]

John Laurinaitis was released by WWE earlier this year

After former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon left the company, Laurinaitis was also out of a job.

He was released from the company earlier this year after reports of an alleged misconduct case appeared, and his name was tied to the allegations alongside Vince McMahon. He was operating as the Head of Talent Relations at the time.

The company quickly revamped its top management, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs and Triple H being appointed as the Chief Content Officer.

