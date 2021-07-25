Tucker on Chad Gable replacing him as Otis' WWE tag team partner

Levi Cooper (f.k.a. Tucker in WWE) says he has no ill will toward Chad Gable after being replaced by him as Otis’ tag team partner.

Otis and Tucker worked together as Heavy Machinery in WWE between July 2016 and October 2020. Gable, who is close friends with Otis in real life, began teaming up with the 2020 Money in the Bank winner in December 2020. By contrast, Tucker hardly appeared on television before receiving his release in April 2021.

Speaking to Joey Karni on The Angle Podcast, Tucker said Gable used to travel to and from WWE events with him and Otis. While the 31-year-old has no issues with the two men teaming up, he admits he is still disappointed with how his WWE career panned out.

“I mean, like I said, I love Otis, he’s my brother,” Tucker said. “I love Chad Gable as well. The three of us, we would ride together quite often. [Gable is] another high-level amateur wrestler. We all have a brotherhood and a bond, so I don’t have any ill will towards those guys. Obviously I’m disappointed because of the way things have gone for myself personally but, by the same breath, for the last four months I’ve gotten to see my daughter more than I probably had for the two years before.”

Love this man forever!



Keep on dozin brother ✊🏼



⁦@otiswwe⁩ pic.twitter.com/Jh5Kd5lX7R — Levi (@REALLeviCooper) May 19, 2021

Otis and Tucker split up after being assigned to different brands in the 2020 WWE Draft. Tucker then turned heel by hitting Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

Tucker’s future after his WWE release

WWE released Tucker after eight years with the company

Tucker credited Diamond Dallas Page’s DDPY fitness program for helping him adjust his mindset regarding health and nutrition.

Since leaving WWE, the former Heavy Machinery member has focused on exercising and interacting with fans through his Twitch streams.

“My body feels great and I feel like I’m in a super great spot mentally,” Tucker added. “I’m starting to really push a lot of positive things forward, not just for myself but for other people. I’ve been streaming on Twitch and I’ve been really enjoying that, interacting with people in that way. That’s something I wouldn’t have been able to do if I were still with the company.”

Tucker recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss his WWE career. Watch the full interview in the video above.

