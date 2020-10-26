Tucker reacts after betraying Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 saw one of the biggest betrayals of the year as Tucker turned on his Heavy Machinery brother Otis during his match against The Miz. Tucker hit Otis with the MITB briefcase, which led to The Miz taking advantage to pin Otis to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

After the match, Tucker cut a promo backstage revealing how he was done being the workhorse of the team. He went on to claim that Otis can't function with Tucker by his side. This led to Otis coming out and the two started a brawl backstage as The Miz and John Morrison escaped the scene.

Tucker has now reacted to what went down tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell via Twitter, claiming that "It's Tucker's Time".

What's next for Otis and Tucker?

After having a great year, the last few weeks haven't been kind to Otis. First, he was separated from his "peach" Mandy Rose as she was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Next, his Heavy Machinery brother Tucker was also drafted away from him to Monday nights. And now, Tucker betrayed him at WWE Hell in a Cell, costing him his Money in the Bank contract.

We might be in for a feud between Otis and Tucker, but with both being on different brands, it is to be seen how WWE pulls this off. A possible solution could be to have both of them be part of their brand's Survivor Series team and have a face-off at the pay-per-view next month.