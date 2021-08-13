"I should have known better" - Tucker reveals his biggest WWE regret

Former WWE star Tucker believes he should have refused to turn heel on Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

Otis (w/Tucker) lost his Money in the Bank contract at the event against The Miz (w/John Morrison). The finish to the match saw Tucker betray his tag team partner of four years by hitting him with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking on the What Do You Call It? Podcast, Tucker revealed he was only informed about the heel turn two hours before the event. In hindsight, the 31-year-old wishes he questioned WWE’s decision-makers about the storyline development.

“The only regret that I have is I wish I would have told them no about doing the turn,” Tucker said. “Because that happened so last minute, so last second, I should have known better but I didn’t. Going back, it was a really tough time because obviously COVID’s happening, so that has its own effect. Everybody had to deal with that. Otis wins the Money in the Bank contract and then for a few months I’m not even being brought to television.”

Shortly before WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Tucker moved to RAW in the WWE Draft and Otis stayed on SmackDown. While Otis formed a new tag team with Chad Gable, Tucker hardly appeared on WWE television before receiving his release from the company in April.

Tucker on being lied to about his heel turn

Otis and Tucker were known as Heavy Machinery

Tucker’s heel turn did not lead to a one-on-one match against Otis. Instead, he lost matches against Humberto Carrillo on Main Event and Ricochet on RAW before appearing in 24/7 Championship segments.

Reflecting on his heel turn, Tucker admits he should have been more stubborn about the role he played in Otis’ loss to The Miz.

“I asked like, ‘Hey, are we doing anything after that?’” Tucker said. “‘Oh, yeah, yeah, don’t worry about it.’ I mean, yeah, they lied to me but also I didn’t do a good enough job of really pursuing it and taking agency over myself and being like, ‘Well, if this is gonna be horrible for me in the long run, then I’m just not gonna do it.’ I should’ve done that and I gotta learn that lesson.”

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone recently spoke to Tucker about his WWE career and future after leaving the company. The former Heavy Machinery member also opened up about working with Otis and Mandy Rose.

