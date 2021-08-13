Vince McMahon shortened two WWE stars' names because their ring announcements took too long

Former WWE star Tucker has revealed that Vince McMahon shortened his and Otis’ names because their introductions took up too much television time.

Otis and Tucker were known as Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight in NXT and during their first two months on WWE’s main roster. In February 2019, the Heavy Machinery members joined the lengthy list of former NXT stars who had their names altered after moving to RAW and SmackDown.

Speaking on the What Do You Call It? Podcast, Tucker said he and Otis were not informed about the slight alteration to their names. He also confirmed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was the person who wanted their surnames to be removed.

“We weren’t consulted about it or anything,” Tucker said. “We heard about it on the internet or something, always, which is par for the course. It shouldn’t be, but it is. The reason I was given, which makes sense but it doesn’t make sense.

"Basically, the reason that I understand is that – and this happens more often than not – seconds on television. Vince didn’t like how long it took for the announcer to say Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic, Heavy Machinery coming to the ring. That’s the reason.”

Tucker and Otis worked as tag team partners between July 2016 and October 2020. Otis is now tag team partners with Chad Gable on WWE SmackDown, while Tucker received his release from Vince McMahon's company in April 2021.

Tucker had no problem with Vince McMahon altering his name

Tucker worked for WWE between 2013 and 2021

From Elias (Samson) to (Matt) Riddle, dozens of WWE stars have undergone name changes after moving from Triple H’s NXT to Vince McMahon’s main roster.

Although WWE fans often question why names are frequently changed, Tucker understands why his Knight surname was taken away.

“That’s what I heard, and I can believe it because I’ve heard very similar things like that and given for reasons,” Tucker added. “Otis and Tucker, Heavy Machinery, that’s much quicker and less convoluted than the announcer having to spit out both of our last names.”

