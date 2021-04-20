Tucker sends a heartfelt message to WWE after reflecting on release

Tucker has shared a heartfelt message on social media following a weekend of reflection in the wake of his WWE release.

The former Heavy Machinery member departed the company on April 15 along with nine other WWE Superstars. The decision to release another batch of performers exactly a year after "Black Wednesday" was due to "budget cuts."

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Tucker aimed a heartfelt message at several recipients in the 1:45-minute-long video. He stated:

“I’ve had a chance over these last few days to do some reflecting so I want to take this time to say thank you. Thank you to all of the men and women who made my time in WWE a more enjoyable experience, the men and women of the locker room. So many incredibly talented individuals doing so many great things. I learned so much from you guys, and I appreciate it.

"The men and women in the production side, behind the cameras, and the lights and the microphones and setting up and tearing down the rings, and the monitors. We truly would not have a show and it wouldn’t even be an ounce of what it is without all the time, effort, and dedication that you guys put in week in and week out behind the scenes. I learned a lot from you as well, so thank you.

"To upper management, even though we maybe didn’t see eye to eye on everything, you guys gave me an opportunity to do something that I love and to provide for my family, and I’ll always be grateful for that. So thank you and finally, I wanna say that moving forward, I don’t know exactly what the future holds for Levi Cooper, but I do know this, I am infinitely excited to use the lessons and skills that I developed while in WWE over these last seven years and apply them to whatever it is moving forward.”

Happy Monday



Keep grinding ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/GzDzW6jVQx — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 19, 2021

Tucker was a victim of WWE's mass releases last week

Tucker was one of the 10 WWE Superstars to lose their jobs last week, in a string of releases that included some surprising names.

Joining Tucker in departing the WWE men's division were Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake. Perhaps the most surprising name of all though was former WWE United States Champion, Samoa Joe.

In terms of female stars, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, and Chelsea Green were shown the door.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

