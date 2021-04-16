Tucker sends a message to Otis after WWE release

Tucker has sent a heartfelt message to WWE Superstar Otis following the former's WWE release earlier today.

Heavy Machinery did well for itself on the WWE roster despite never having won the tag team titles on any brand. Otis and Tucker's chemistry became a big hit among the WWE Universe and their split last year wasn't something that the fans had expected.

Otis posted a throwback photo with Tucker in a tweet reacting to his friend's release. The picture is from the time the duo was together and working on NXT. Tucker has now responded to Otis with a heartfelt message of his own:

"Heavy Machinery will live on forever"

Heavy Machinery will live on forever 💔 https://t.co/hMmAxYvfQL — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 16, 2021

Many believed that Tucker's fate was sealed last year after his split with Otis

Otis had an incredible 2020 with his romantic storyline with Mandy Rose getting a good reaction from the WWE Universe. Otis and Rose got together at WrestleMania 36 following the former's win over Dolph Ziggler in singles action.

Otis went on to win the 2020 Men's Money In The Bank briefcase at the namesake event while Tucker continued being an afterthought on WWE TV. Otis defended his Money In The Bank briefcase against The Miz at Hell In A Cell 2020 and lost the match when Tucker turned on him.

The split didn't do any favors for Tucker who wrestled a handful of matches following his breakup with Otis. His last singles match was a losing effort against Ricochet way back in November 2020. Tucker was last seen in action during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match on the April 2, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Do you think WWE made a huge mistake by splitting Tucker and Otis last year at Hell In A Cell? Where do you see Tucker heading now that he's no longer a WWE Superstar?