Tucker silently moved back to WWE SmackDown from RAW

WWE may have made a change to the roster during the last 24 hours and shaken up the RAW and SmackDown roster yet again, only weeks after the WWE Draft. Although the Draft took place only two weeks ago, WWE is changing their roster once again. As a part of the WWE Draft, Otis was separated from his girlfriend, Mandy Rose, who was moved to RAW permanently, and his tag team partner, Tucker, who was also moved to RAW.

However, at Hell in a Cell, where JBL ordered Otis to put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line against The Miz, his tag team partner had been by his side. Tucker and Otis had been spending time in each other's company, despite being on separate rosters. At Hell in a Cell, things changed. When Otis was in his match against The Miz, Tucker hit Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase. This was enough for Miz to get the win.

Later, Tucker would reveal that he was tired of being a secondary character in Otis' story in WWE, and if he had not helped Otis, then Otis would not have been successful at all.

Since Tucker turned heel, fans were speculating about how WWE could continue the feud, since Tucker was on RAW, and Otis was on SmackDown, but now, that situation appears to be remedied.

Tucker moved back to WWE SmackDown

WWE has now moved Tucker to the SmackDown roster page silently, but they have not made an announcement about it. As a result, Tucker is back on the same roster as Otis, and the two will likely continue their feud.

WWE's reasoning for moving Tucker back after the WWE Draft put him on RAW has not been explained. Hopefully, more will be revealed about Tucker's move back to SmackDown on this week's episode of the Blue brand.

Heading into Survivor Series, where the two brands of RAW and SmackDown will battle, it will be interesting to see how Tucker's feud with Otis plays out on WWE television.

