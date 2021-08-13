Possible reason why WWE nixed Chad Gable's five-man faction

Former WWE star Tucker believes plans for Chad Gable’s NXT faction were nixed due to concerns about the group’s “shoot wrestling” gimmick.

Angelo Dawkins, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Sawyer Fulton, and Tucker began working together at NXT live events in November 2014. Known as Shoot Nation, the group of former amateur wrestlers separated in May 2015.

Speaking on the What Do You Call It? Podcast, Tucker reflected on Shoot Nation’s short-lived alliance. He said NXT officials likely thought the group’s legitimate wrestling background made other members of the roster seem inferior.

“I don’t know exactly why it didn’t happen,” Tucker said. “I would guess that there was maybe some discussion around, ‘Hey, do we want a group of people calling themselves shooters? Does that potentially delegitimize other people’s gimmicks in the eyes of the audience? We’re saying these guys are very legit. Does that make other people less legit, potentially?’ So I feel like there was a little bit of that discussion going on at the time. Where that was coming from, I’m not exactly sure.”

Tucker added that Chad Gable and Otis’ Alpha Academy tag team appears to be based on Shoot Nation. He also thinks NXT’s Diamond Mine faction has similarities to the five-man group.

Where are Chad Gable and the rest of Shoot Nation now?

Otis became Chad Gable's tag team partner after separating from Tucker in 2020

Chad Gable and Otis (Alpha Academy) and Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (Street Profits) are two of the most prominent tag teams on WWE SmackDown. Gable’s former tag team partner, Jason Jordan, underwent neck surgery in February 2018 and he now works as a WWE producer.

Tucker received his release from WWE in April 2021, while Sawyer Fulton has worked for MLW and IMPACT since leaving WWE in November 2017.

Tucker spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone last month about various WWE topics, including Otis’ storyline with Mandy Rose. Watch the video above to hear more from the former Heavy Machinery member about his WWE career.

Please credit What Do You Call It? and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

