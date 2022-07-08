"They've definitely been released" - WWE Universe reacts to the latest update on 'Sasha Banks and Naomi' situation

Sasha Banks and Naomi shocked the wrestling world when they walked out of Monday Night RAW in May. The WWE Universe has now reacted to to the latest update on the situation.
PWInsider reported today that the two superstars have been removed from WWE's internal roster in the last 24 hours. This essentially means that the company has no plans for the duo going forward. It might also indicate that they are to be released soon, although no confirmation has been made for that.
The then-Women's Tag Team Champions walked out on the May 16 episode of RAW after leaving their belts on the desk of John Laurinaitis. The Stamford-based company quickly suspended the two and stripped them of their titles. The belts have not featured on TV since.
The report also states that there have been rumblings about Sasha Banks potentially taking bookings outside WWE later in the year, but there has been no confirmation on this as of yet.
The WWE Universe has gone wild on Twitter as the news of Sasha and Naomi's status continues to spread. The reactions range from disbelief to anger to appreciation for the duo, along with speculations about their futures.
Here are just some of the reactions making the rounds on social media:
Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship