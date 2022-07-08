"They've definitely been released" - WWE Universe reacts to the latest update on 'Sasha Banks and Naomi' situation

Sasha Banks and Naomi shocked the wrestling world when they walked out of Monday Night RAW in May. The WWE Universe has now reacted to to the latest update on the situation.

PWInsider reported today that the two superstars have been removed from WWE's internal roster in the last 24 hours. This essentially means that the company has no plans for the duo going forward. It might also indicate that they are to be released soon, although no confirmation has been made for that.

The then-Women's Tag Team Champions walked out on the May 16 episode of RAW after leaving their belts on the desk of John Laurinaitis. The Stamford-based company quickly suspended the two and stripped them of their titles. The belts have not featured on TV since.

The report also states that there have been rumblings about Sasha Banks potentially taking bookings outside WWE later in the year, but there has been no confirmation on this as of yet.

The WWE Universe has gone wild on Twitter as the news of Sasha and Naomi's status continues to spread. The reactions range from disbelief to anger to appreciation for the duo, along with speculations about their futures.

Here are just some of the reactions making the rounds on social media:

LaDarius Brown @ladarius_brown Seeing that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been removed from WWE's internal roster.



I just want what's best for both and that might not be with WWE. Both are stars in my eyes. Seeing that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been removed from WWE's internal roster.I just want what's best for both and that might not be with WWE. Both are stars in my eyes. https://t.co/Ou54mZ2KfM

+ @whipdoja i've made peace with naomi and sasha banks leaving wwe. we're never gonna see them again and that's okay i've made peace with naomi and sasha banks leaving wwe. we're never gonna see them again and that's okay https://t.co/gmc4PuOPOq

As someone who was so invested in everything that Sasha Banks & Naomi were doing in WWE, this whole situation sucks.

I hope they move onto things that make them happy.



I hope they move onto things that make them happy. As someone who was so invested in everything that Sasha Banks & Naomi were doing in WWE, this whole situation sucks. I hope they move onto things that make them happy.

Eno // Garuf @Gareth_EW



But Naomi to AEW has been one of my dream moves for ages also. WWE rarely let her show what she's capable of. Sasha Banks to #AEW is obviously a dream move. She's probably the best North American women's wrestler and has the star power to match.But Naomi to AEW has been one of my dream moves for ages also. WWE rarely let her show what she's capable of. Sasha Banks to #AEW is obviously a dream move. She's probably the best North American women's wrestler and has the star power to match.But Naomi to AEW has been one of my dream moves for ages also. WWE rarely let her show what she's capable of. https://t.co/NDEzg8rDNa

Diamond💎Cutter @adrien_gabriela I still stand with Sasha Banks and Naomi, nothing changes. I still stand with Sasha Banks and Naomi, nothing changes.

Its_Boss_Time @ItsBossTime_xx

UNTIL I HEAR IT FROM EITHER SASHA BANKS OR NAOMI,

I AM NOT BELIEVING ANY OF YOU.

‍ #SashaBanks #Naomi THATS IT-UNTIL I HEAR IT FROM EITHER SASHA BANKS OR NAOMI,I AM NOT BELIEVING ANY OF YOU. THATS IT-UNTIL I HEAR IT FROM EITHER SASHA BANKS OR NAOMI, I AM NOT BELIEVING ANY OF YOU.😵‍💫 #SashaBanks #Naomi https://t.co/dGe688gouZ

