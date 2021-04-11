Twitter left in awe of Bad Bunny's WrestleMania performance

Bad Bunny made his pro wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37, where he tagged with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison. No matter how the rest of the first night of WrestleMania 37 turned out (and by all accounts, it was pretty well-received), a lot of the public perception of the event was going to hinge on the show's major celebrity guest.

The Grammy-winning musician is a self-described lifelong fan of WWE and has been very active in his role with the company. And with the way how the match panned out, it's safe to say he impressed a lot of people.

The "Booker T" hitmaker took the brunt of offense for his team in the early part of his match. He even pulled off some pretty impressive moves - including a Canadian Destroyer on John Morrison on the arena floor. He picked up the pinfall win for his team in the end but, at that point, it felt like he earned it.

But don't just take our word for it. Here's how Twitter reacted to the match:

Bad Bunny turned some heads at WrestleMania 37

The Puerto Rican music superstar born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio had never been shy about his love for pro wrestling, and WWE in particular. Tonight, he showed how seriously he took this entire WrestleMania angle. Some of the credit, though, needs to go to Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak, who were reportedly assigned to help Bad Bunny in the Performance Center.

With his WrestleMania night in the books, it's hard to say what Bad Bunny has planned for any further WWE collaborations. However, it's probably safe to say that if he does decide to enter the squared circle again, he's got the enthusiasm of most fans behind him.