Twitter erupts as Jimmy Uso secretly throws shade at Roman Reigns in an underrated moment from RAW this week

Roman Reigns might be too preoccupied with Jey Uso to notice Jimmy Uso subtly shading him on the latest edition of WWE RAW.
The opening segment of the show saw a reunited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. The Bloodline members accepted the challenge before engaging in a brawl with the challengers.
However, Jey and Jimmy Uso were bested by Owens and Zayn. Their chaotic exchange came to a screeching halt when the Titantron showed Roman Reigns entering the arena alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.
Soon after, The Tribal Chief met with The Usos in his office. Jimmy addressed how he was held accountable for his brother's decision to maintain distance, hinting at his displeasure with Reigns' methods.
"We took a few shots Uce, but you know what? Nothing can hurt or hit me harder than being torn away from my brother. Nothing. And then sit here and then have to answer to it like it's my fault. I will never forgive Sami Zayn for this," Jimmy said.
Although Jimmy blamed Sami Zayn in the end, the manner in which he delivered the previous line while staring at Roman Reigns raised several eyebrows. WWE fans loved the subtleties of the moment and hailed Jimmy Uso for throwing shade at his Tribal Chief on RAW.
Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Jimmy Uso mentioning the treatment he recently received at the hands of Roman Reigns:
It is worth mentioning that the two times when Jey Uso agreed to Reigns' demands, he did it to protect Jimmy Uso. So far, Sami Zayn has openly called out Jey's intentions, but this time, Jimmy hinted at potentially reaching his boiling point.
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes engage in an epic promo war
RAW's main event saw Reigns stand across from Cody Rhodes inside the ring as the two superstars engaged in a memorable promo war. The Tribal Chief referenced AEW in his promo when he said that Cody couldn't get over in the promotion that he helped start.
The American Nightmare hit back by saying that after WrestleMania, the 'chief' will be left without a 'tribe.' Cody Rhodes also foreshadowed the future of The Bloodline, explaining how Jey Uso will likely be the first to leave Roman Reigns, followed by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.
The segment ended with a flabbergasted Reigns stopping Solo Sikoa from engaging in a brawl with Cody while the latter cleverly instigated The Enforcer. The American Nightmare is set to lock horns with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown this week.