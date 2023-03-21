Twitter erupts as Jimmy Uso secretly throws shade at Roman Reigns in an underrated moment from RAW this week

Roman Reigns might be too preoccupied with Jey Uso to notice Jimmy Uso subtly shading him on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

The opening segment of the show saw a reunited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. The Bloodline members accepted the challenge before engaging in a brawl with the challengers.

However, Jey and Jimmy Uso were bested by Owens and Zayn. Their chaotic exchange came to a screeching halt when the Titantron showed Roman Reigns entering the arena alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

Soon after, The Tribal Chief met with The Usos in his office. Jimmy addressed how he was held accountable for his brother's decision to maintain distance, hinting at his displeasure with Reigns' methods.

"We took a few shots Uce, but you know what? Nothing can hurt or hit me harder than being torn away from my brother. Nothing. And then sit here and then have to answer to it like it's my fault. I will never forgive Sami Zayn for this," Jimmy said.

Although Jimmy blamed Sami Zayn in the end, the manner in which he delivered the previous line while staring at Roman Reigns raised several eyebrows. WWE fans loved the subtleties of the moment and hailed Jimmy Uso for throwing shade at his Tribal Chief on RAW.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Jimmy Uso mentioning the treatment he recently received at the hands of Roman Reigns:

Alan. @AlanByMe

Jey and Jimmy Uso are going to betray Roman Reigns, in my opinion. Wrestlemania = End of the Bloodline. For sure and guaranteed.Jey and Jimmy Uso are going to betray Roman Reigns, in my opinion. #WWERaw Wrestlemania = End of the Bloodline. For sure and guaranteed.Jey and Jimmy Uso are going to betray Roman Reigns, in my opinion. #WWERaw

Adam Carl @AdamCarl2005



The cracks are showing, the seeds are planted @Hells_Harley You heard Jimmy USO talking, it's like he wanted to say he blames Roman Reigns for the tension in the bloodline but he said Sami Zayn at the last minuteThe cracks are showing, the seeds are planted @Hells_Harley You heard Jimmy USO talking, it's like he wanted to say he blames Roman Reigns for the tension in the bloodline but he said Sami Zayn at the last minuteThe cracks are showing, the seeds are planted

Tylar The Trademark @TMShow2019



He blamed Sami Zayn, but that felt like he was directing it at Roman. Very interesting. Jimmy Uso telling Roman that he didn't like being torn away from his brother and having to answer to it like it was his fault.He blamed Sami Zayn, but that felt like he was directing it at Roman. Very interesting. #WWERAW Jimmy Uso telling Roman that he didn't like being torn away from his brother and having to answer to it like it was his fault. He blamed Sami Zayn, but that felt like he was directing it at Roman. Very interesting. #WWERAW

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾〽️ @godIymode "I will never forgive... Sami zayn for this" - Jimmy Uso



BRO WANTED TO SAY ROMAN "I will never forgive... Sami zayn for this" - Jimmy UsoBRO WANTED TO SAY ROMAN

It is worth mentioning that the two times when Jey Uso agreed to Reigns' demands, he did it to protect Jimmy Uso. So far, Sami Zayn has openly called out Jey's intentions, but this time, Jimmy hinted at potentially reaching his boiling point.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes engage in an epic promo war

RAW's main event saw Reigns stand across from Cody Rhodes inside the ring as the two superstars engaged in a memorable promo war. The Tribal Chief referenced AEW in his promo when he said that Cody couldn't get over in the promotion that he helped start.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



ROMAN REIGNS WAS COOKING "You started a promotion that you couldn't get over in, and you ran away.”ROMAN REIGNS WAS COOKING "You started a promotion that you couldn't get over in, and you ran away.”ROMAN REIGNS WAS COOKING 💀 https://t.co/qWzqaWToph

The American Nightmare hit back by saying that after WrestleMania, the 'chief' will be left without a 'tribe.' Cody Rhodes also foreshadowed the future of The Bloodline, explaining how Jey Uso will likely be the first to leave Roman Reigns, followed by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The segment ended with a flabbergasted Reigns stopping Solo Sikoa from engaging in a brawl with Cody while the latter cleverly instigated The Enforcer. The American Nightmare is set to lock horns with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown this week.

Poll : 0 votes