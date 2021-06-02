Twitter erupts as WWE releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and more

WWE's recent release of several big names in one go has come as such a shock that pro-wrestling Twitter is currently in shambles.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report on Twitter that a bunch of releases were on the horizon. Here are the names that WWE has let go this time around: Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy.

Aleister Black's release came as a huge shock to the WWE Universe as he had seemingly found his footing on SmackDown again and it looked like good things were ahead of him on the blue brand. Black himself sounded surprised by his release in his reaction to the same:

I'm gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself.

Another big release that has left fans dumbstruck is that of Braun Strowman. Strowman was the Universal Champion last year and won the belt by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He recently cut a promo reacting to WWE going back to presenting live shows in July and the promo was shared by WWE on its official social media handles.

I can't wait to get back competing on the road and anyone that gets in my way is gonna get these hands.

Twitter was abuzz with reactions to WWE's latest releases

WWE's latest release spree took Twitter by storm and fans came in droves to express their displeasure over it. The majority of the tweets are negative towards WWE over the releases, while others are hopeful for the futures of the likes of Strowman and Black. Check out some of the most notable reactions to the latest WWE releases:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE



WWE wishes him the best in all of their future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/7W6VrKXDd4 — WWE (@WWE00_) June 2, 2021

WWE continues to make it harder and harder for their fans to stay loyal to them. If they release an already established star with a devoted fanbase those fans are gonna continue to show their support for that wrestler even if it means supporting a rivaling company over them. — ☆ Lou Sifer ☆ (@ThePunxNation) June 2, 2021

So WWE spent weeks building up Aliestar Black and threw him out in the main event of Smackdown last week only to release him within a week.



I honestly can't with this company. pic.twitter.com/Q5Qldr6mjF — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) June 2, 2021

Why have Black interfere in the Smackdown main event & cost Big E if you just release him 2 weeks later? Wtf you smoking? — WrestleKingDude98 | 3MB4LIFE (@WrestlingDude98) June 2, 2021

Brother, this is an amazing thing. You clearly weren't valued after NXT. It is THEIR LOSS. You embodied change and a direction we all hoped the company would go in but they foolishly didn't see it. You have fans for life here. Where you go, we'll follow. — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) June 2, 2021

Tommy End is free. This is just the beginning — Most Hated Honcho🎯 (@P1AllElite) June 2, 2021

Thank you for the amazing matches against Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Murphy and more. You were sensational in NXT. The only way is up, Tommy End. — The Wizard Of Wrestling (@wrasslinwizard) June 2, 2021

Feel sorry for them but Does Braun still think AEW is a “bush league” company now? — M (@MarkRedbeliever) June 2, 2021

Braun Strowman was one of the most over guys WWE had at one point in his career.



Crazy to see him fall so far and get released. pic.twitter.com/lJNenI1dqM — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 2, 2021

Braun strowman just two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/kplnXkkdmp — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) June 2, 2021

It frustrates me how poorly the Riott Squad, but more specifically Ruby Riott gets treated. It’s weird because WWE typically likes to push women who have a different and/or “edgy” look and to me, of those women Ruby is one of the best when it comes to the overall package pic.twitter.com/5mC4HnzwQP — ☆ Lou Sifer ☆ (@ThePunxNation) May 8, 2021

Big E knowing he’s never getting revenge on Aleister for that kick pic.twitter.com/GOPYJy0HLx — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) June 2, 2021

What was your immediate reaction to WWE's latest releases? Sound off in the comments!

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Daniel Wood