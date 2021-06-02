Twitter erupts as WWE releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and more

WWE's recent release of several big names in one go has come as such a shock that pro-wrestling Twitter is currently in shambles.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report on Twitter that a bunch of releases were on the horizon. Here are the names that WWE has let go this time around: Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy.
Aleister Black's release came as a huge shock to the WWE Universe as he had seemingly found his footing on SmackDown again and it looked like good things were ahead of him on the blue brand. Black himself sounded surprised by his release in his reaction to the same:
I'm gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself.
Another big release that has left fans dumbstruck is that of Braun Strowman. Strowman was the Universal Champion last year and won the belt by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He recently cut a promo reacting to WWE going back to presenting live shows in July and the promo was shared by WWE on its official social media handles.
I can't wait to get back competing on the road and anyone that gets in my way is gonna get these hands.
Twitter was abuzz with reactions to WWE's latest releases
WWE's latest release spree took Twitter by storm and fans came in droves to express their displeasure over it. The majority of the tweets are negative towards WWE over the releases, while others are hopeful for the futures of the likes of Strowman and Black. Check out some of the most notable reactions to the latest WWE releases:
