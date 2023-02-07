Create

Twitter explodes after Brock Lesnar references superstar who isn't allowed to be mentioned on WWE TV

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 07, 2023 08:25 IST
Brock Lesnar made some less than PG comments
Brock Lesnar did what no WWE Superstar is allowed to do - reference or mention Sable.

Sable is Brock Lesnar's wife in real life, and she has been away from the business for decades now. There is no confirmed reason why WWE refuses to mention the former women's champion. Torrie Wilson revealed that in her Hall of Fame speech a few years ago, she was specifically instructed not to mention Sable.

Brock Lesnar turned up on the latest episode of RAW looking to admonish some punishment on Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty eliminated The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble, and the latter stated that he couldn't stop thinking about Lashley.

During his promo, Lesnar mentioned Sable. He was going on about how Bobby Lashley was on his mind, whether he was fishing or spending four or five hours with his wife in bed.

The non-PG reference of Sable left the WWE Universe reeling on Twitter:

@WWE #WWERAW Brock Lesnar just did a very RARE thing and mentioned his WIFE.. his wife is #Sable … could this be a hint at her being inducted into the #WWEHallOfFame this year?? I mean he NEVER mentions Sable 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/GUsjwwcRTl
Sable after going 4 to 5 hours with Brock Lesnar. #WWERaw https://t.co/Fe3cVgRyVX
I’ll take Brock Lesnar talking about his “wife” as a Sable mention. #WWERaw
Brock Lesnar in bed with SABLE thinking about Bobby Lashley??? #WWERaw https://t.co/rRLh8tV2IT
Brock Lesnar made a joke about sex with Sable on #WWERaw Now that's sports entertainment 😂
Brock Lesnar cuts a promo on Bobby Lashley I mean Bobby who? #WWERaw ice fishing, hunting, be Brock couldn’t stoping thinking of WHO? Sable reference nice
Brock Lesnar said he got in bed with his wife and 5 hours later said he got out of bed thinking about Bobby Lashley????That's CAP!How could you possibly think about ANYTHING after being in bed with Sable for 5 hours!?? #WWERAW https://t.co/qZn2lHQ80x
@BrockLesnar is an animal 😭#WWERaw
😂😂😂 4 or 5 hours later @BrockLesnar #WWERaw
Brock Lesnar is thinking about bobby Lashley while he’s in bed with Sable lol 😂 #WWERAW https://t.co/gMyfI0czJ1

Lesnar offered Bobby Lashley a contract on RAW this week. However, the contract was not for WrestleMania but for Elimination Chamber. Lashley denied the contract offer and stated that he wanted to talk to his manager first. This resulted in Lesnar hitting him with an F5.

Edited by Debottam Saha
