"Dodging the AEW bullet" - Twitter explodes as Johnny Gargano returns to WWE after 9 months

Twitter has erupted in support of former NXT star Johnny Gargano after he made his surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW.

Last December, Johnny Gargano opted not to renew his contract with WWE despite the company making him an offer. During that time, he was occupied with fatherhood, all while reportedly sitting on multiple offers from different promotions.

Triple H made Gargano one of the central figures of NXT, and it will be interesting to see how things play out for Johnny Wrestling upon his official main roster debut.

So what did the WWE Twitterverse have to say? A lot, is the answer:

Brandon Michael @DaCurbStompKing Shoutout to @JohnnyGargano for dodging the AEW bullet. He stuck out the storm and it will pay off. #WWERAW Shoutout to @JohnnyGargano for dodging the AEW bullet. He stuck out the storm and it will pay off. #WWERAW

Johnny Gargano was confronted by Theory upon his return to RAW. For those who are unaware, the two men have a history together. Gargano took him under his wing during his last NXT tenure in a faction that was known as The Way.

Their last appearance together was in early December 2021.

It will be interesting to see how the story plays out between Gargano and Theory. It also remains to be seen whether Candice LeRae will join the former NXT Champion on the main roster.

What did you make of Gargano's debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha