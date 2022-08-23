Create

"Dodging the AEW bullet" - Twitter explodes as Johnny Gargano returns to WWE after 9 months

Johnny Wrestling is back in WWE
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Aug 23, 2022 08:29 AM IST

Twitter has erupted in support of former NXT star Johnny Gargano after he made his surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW.

Last December, Johnny Gargano opted not to renew his contract with WWE despite the company making him an offer. During that time, he was occupied with fatherhood, all while reportedly sitting on multiple offers from different promotions.

Triple H made Gargano one of the central figures of NXT, and it will be interesting to see how things play out for Johnny Wrestling upon his official main roster debut.

So what did the WWE Twitterverse have to say? A lot, is the answer:

Shoutout to @JohnnyGargano for dodging the AEW bullet. He stuck out the storm and it will pay off. #WWERAW
@WWE @JohnnyGargano HE'S NOT ALL ELITE.HE'S BACK HOME IN WWE.WELCOME BACK JOHNNY GARGANO!!!!#WWERAW https://t.co/0Qasm6Kmtx
I jumped off my couch for this I can't believe @JohnnyGargano is back. #WWERaw twitter.com/WWE/status/156…
Currently watching raw and in the words of @MichaelCole "OHHHHH MYYYY" @JohnnyGargano is back after 9 Long months #johnnywrestling #wweraw https://t.co/aEAzfwh5y2
I AM SHOOK!!!!@JohnnyGargano #WWERAW https://t.co/oItixb2aYm
Update Coming… @JohnnyGargano #WWERAW #JohnnyWrestling twitter.com/ajfrancis410/s…
RANDOM ASF OMG WELCOME BACK @JohnnyGargano #WweRaw https://t.co/NXfiY7dZnc
Another one down. @JohnnyGargano #WWERaw #WWENXT #SmackDown #WWECastle #JohnnyGargano #JohnnyWrestling #JohnnyTakeover #JohnnyRAW https://t.co/SmKHI2vo88
THANK YOU @TripleH & @ShawnMichaels!You brought back @JohnnyGargano!Theory's real dad is home! #WWERAW https://t.co/9fB52EJGTC
WHAT!?!?!? FINALLY!!!! @JohnnyGargano BACK IN #WWE JUST WOW!!! DID NOT EXPECT THAT AT ALL!!! #WWERAW https://t.co/5TTYLNzk7M
Johnny F’n wrestling 🙌🏻 @JohnnyGargano #wweraw https://t.co/KUh3gSGqrC
#JohnnyWrestling is back!!!! #WWERaw #RAWToronto #WWECastle #WWEClashAtTheCastle #WWECATC @JohnnyGargano https://t.co/RHHQjmtpcR
He’s already trending in Sports #4 !! #WWERaw @JohnnyGargano https://t.co/YJFtbhM3oN

Johnny Gargano was confronted by Theory upon his return to RAW. For those who are unaware, the two men have a history together. Gargano took him under his wing during his last NXT tenure in a faction that was known as The Way.

Their last appearance together was in early December 2021.

It will be interesting to see how the story plays out between Gargano and Theory. It also remains to be seen whether Candice LeRae will join the former NXT Champion on the main roster.

What did you make of Gargano's debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

