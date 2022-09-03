"Now no one will respect him" - Twitter explodes as Ronda Rousey puts Adam Pearce in an armbar after being called a "b**ch"

In perhaps the most enthralling promo of Adam Pearce's career, things didn't end well for him thanks to Ronda Rousey. The latest episode of SmackDown saw the incredible fallout of Rousey's previous suspension and her subsequent return.

For the uninitiated, Rousey officially returned to WWE following her suspension as she had paid her fine in full. Authority figure Adam Pearce said that if it was up to him, Rousey would be fired.

Things didn't go down well with the former SmackDown Women's Champion as she knew she was in a position of power - putting Pearce in an armbar in the process.

Twitter loved what they saw, and this is how fans reacted to the segment on SmackDown:

Is this the best version of Ronda Rousey?

Adam Pearce undoubtedly cut the best promo of his WWE career. In his long tenure with the company (starting from 2020), fans haven't seen him lose it to the point where he openly declared his desire to fire a superstar.

Either way, the chemistry between Pearce and Rousey translated on-screen, and even though it was a pre-taped segment, it was one that fans loved.

As this situation unfolds, time will tell what happens next.

