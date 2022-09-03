Create

"Now no one will respect him" - Twitter explodes as Ronda Rousey puts Adam Pearce in an armbar after being called a "b**ch"

It wasn
It wasn't a good night for Adam Pearce
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Sep 03, 2022 07:22 AM IST

In perhaps the most enthralling promo of Adam Pearce's career, things didn't end well for him thanks to Ronda Rousey. The latest episode of SmackDown saw the incredible fallout of Rousey's previous suspension and her subsequent return.

For the uninitiated, Rousey officially returned to WWE following her suspension as she had paid her fine in full. Authority figure Adam Pearce said that if it was up to him, Rousey would be fired.

Things didn't go down well with the former SmackDown Women's Champion as she knew she was in a position of power - putting Pearce in an armbar in the process.

Twitter loved what they saw, and this is how fans reacted to the segment on SmackDown:

@WWE @RondaRousey @ScrapDaddyAP I guess at that time being the #NWA heavyweight champion didn't help Pearce avoid getting arm barred here. Now no one will respect him. #SmackDown
@RondaRousey and @ScrapDaddyAP doing their best McMahon/Austin confrontation #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/NFTPr4xaWn
I think @ScrapDaddyAP and need @RondaRousey need to have a match with their beef. What say you, @WWE? #Smackdown
@ScrapDaddyAP AND @RondaRousey KILLING IT#SMACKDOWN #WWE
@WWE @RondaRousey @ScrapDaddyAP Me, listening to Adam Pearce, right now. #SmackDown https://t.co/PcOgy5y1cL
@WWE @RondaRousey @ScrapDaddyAP That was a great segment! Pearce went off. 😂 #SmackDown
It would be awesome if we get to see @RondaRousey take on Adam Pearce in the ring. #SmackDown @ScrapDaddyAP
@WWE @RondaRousey @ScrapDaddyAP @RondaRousey = BADDEST WOMAN ON THE PLANET!!! #SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDownLIVE https://t.co/rRJdBsW9mG
A horrible promo by @RondaRousey. But I did like @ScrapDaddyAP snapping like that, but not what Rousey did to him. #Smackdown #DBWL
@ScrapDaddyAP has lost his mind and now has a broken arm courtesy of @RondaRousey. #SmackDown

Is this the best version of Ronda Rousey?

Adam Pearce undoubtedly cut the best promo of his WWE career. In his long tenure with the company (starting from 2020), fans haven't seen him lose it to the point where he openly declared his desire to fire a superstar.

Either way, the chemistry between Pearce and Rousey translated on-screen, and even though it was a pre-taped segment, it was one that fans loved.

As this situation unfolds, time will tell what happens next.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Highs and lows of Ronda Rousey

youtube-cover

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

Edited by Neda Ali

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...