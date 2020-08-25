Twitter furious over the changes seen during Keith Lee's WWE RAW debut

Tonight on WWE RAW, we saw former NXT Champion Keith Lee make his main roster debut. The news about his call-up to the red brand was confirmed during the SummerSlam PPV last night. However, the WWE Universe wasn't entirely happy with few elements of Keith Lee's debut on WWE RAW.

WWE decided to change his entrance theme, and he walked out on a rather 'generic' music. Some fans also expressed the manner in which his first day on WWE RAW turned out. Keith Lee's first opponent on the show was none other than Randy Orton, but the finish to this match was disappointing to many.

Earlier in the night, Randy Orton had attacked Drew McIntyre when the latter was celebrating his huge win at SummerSlam. Following that, 'The Viper' addressed the WWE Universe and was talking about he is still better than the WWE Champion. He was interrupted by Keith Lee, who made his debut and challenged Orton for a match.

Both Superstars locked horns later than night in a slow-paced encounter. Keith Lee looked good inside the ring, but the match didn't last long enough to make a proper judgment. Lee's first match on WWE RAW ended in disqualification as Drew McIntyre came back and attacked Randy Orton. Both Orton and McIntyre then started brawling while Keith Lee disappeared in the background.

After being subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre was rushed to a local medical facility in an ambulance. We then saw a backstage interview with Keith Lee, during which he said that he didn't want Drew McIntyre to interfere in his debut match on WWE RAW.

However, they are good friends, and Lee believes that McIntyre is a tough man who can fight against the injuries that he might have sustained tonight. Towards the end, he teased a possible rematch with Randy Orton, and it was later confirmed that Lee will face Orton at Payback on Sunday.

Twitter reacts to the change in Keith lee's entrance theme on WWE RAW

Surprisingly, not hearing the familiar 'Bask in his Glory' upon Keith Lee's entrance did not go down well with a lot of viewers. People argued that it would have been better if the creative had him keep his 'Limitless' theme music. WWE Universe immediately took to Twitter in order to express their disappointment.

Vince McMahon when he said what he wanted Keith Lee’s new music to sound like #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/B2v7ZFvY0L — stayathomepapi (@KevinGetsRad) August 25, 2020

Advertisement

Yes, I agree... not a fan of Keith Lee's new music and gear....



But let's not forget....



Polka Dots got over. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mTBwi5dWAY — David Herro (@DavidHerro) August 25, 2020

Keith Lee want that Orton smoke. Also smh at Keith Lee new music — Random Acts Of Podcast (@raopodcast) August 25, 2020

Ok...I'm not a guy who complains about much...I like to let shit play out...but Keith Lee's new music is shit. His new attire is shit. They aren't what made him special but they massively helped. They GOTS ta go. #WWERaw — I CAN'T BREATHE (@itsreycash) August 25, 2020

Keith Lee did not need new music #Raw — Best Damn Wrestling Podcast (@damn_podcast) August 25, 2020

I'm more mad about Keith Lee's new gear than I am about his new music. #WWERaw — Pun DMC...hausen (@wickedwaters87) August 25, 2020

Keith Lee's new music reaction: 😠😠😠😠💢 pic.twitter.com/PtfVuLpuR4 — WOMAN OF AMBITION || NOT @/shirai_io (@TokyoSkyShirai) August 25, 2020