"THAT WAS NOT F**KING SACRED" - Twitter furious over controversial ending to Sheamus' title match on SmackDown

The Twitterverse was furious after the controversial end to Sheamus' Intercontinental Championship match against Champion Gunther on WWE SmackDown.
The Ring General put his title on the line against the Celtic Warrior for the second time in his career on this week's SmackDown. Both superstars put on another classic. Both were determined to walk home with the Intercontinental Title.
Toward the end of the match, Sheamus locked in the Cloverleaf submission hold. Gunther slammed the mat twice, which confused The Celtic Warrior as he believed he had won the match via submission. As he argued with the referee, Ludwig Kaiser gave Gunther a shillelagh, which the latter used on Sheamus and earned the pinfall victory.
The wrestling world was furious over the finish as many hoped to see The Celtic Warrior finally capture the Intercontinental championship.
People were also upset that Gunther had to cheat to win despite his claims that the mat was sacred and that he believed in a fair fight.
"THAT WAS NOT F***ING SACRED GUNTHER YOU B****," a fan tweeted
Check out the uncensored tweet here.
Plenty of fans believed that The Ring General tapped out:
Some came to the aid of The Ring General and educated others about the rules of pro wrestling.
Some fans were upset that several WWE matches had multiple interferences.
Many were happy to see both superstars put on another good match.
Sheamus and Gunther will continue their rivalry at WWE Extreme Rules
This is not the last time we see these two wrestlers fight. The two will be battling it again in a six-man tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules this Saturday.
The Brawling Brutes will take on Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. It is basically a no-holds-barred match and with the rivalry getting hectic week after week, expect both teams to come in with a lot of rages.
Imperium has gained momentum following Gunther's win on SmackDown. We will have to wait and see if the team can capitalize on the momentum and end the Brawling Brutes for good.
What was your reaction to the Intercontinental Title match? Let us know in the comments section below.
Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?
Poll : Who will win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?
The Brawling Brutes
Imperium
0 votes