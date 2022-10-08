"THAT WAS NOT F**KING SACRED" - Twitter furious over controversial ending to Sheamus' title match on SmackDown

The Twitterverse was furious after the controversial end to Sheamus' Intercontinental Championship match against Champion Gunther on WWE SmackDown.

The Ring General put his title on the line against the Celtic Warrior for the second time in his career on this week's SmackDown. Both superstars put on another classic. Both were determined to walk home with the Intercontinental Title.

Toward the end of the match, Sheamus locked in the Cloverleaf submission hold. Gunther slammed the mat twice, which confused The Celtic Warrior as he believed he had won the match via submission. As he argued with the referee, Ludwig Kaiser gave Gunther a shillelagh, which the latter used on Sheamus and earned the pinfall victory.

The wrestling world was furious over the finish as many hoped to see The Celtic Warrior finally capture the Intercontinental championship.

People were also upset that Gunther had to cheat to win despite his claims that the mat was sacred and that he believed in a fair fight.

"THAT WAS NOT F***ING SACRED GUNTHER YOU B****," a fan tweeted

Plenty of fans believed that The Ring General tapped out:

Some came to the aid of The Ring General and educated others about the rules of pro wrestling.

Sean ✪ @seanmprime @CelticRiptide @WWE He did not. In BJJ that's known as a Brazilian tap, meaning a fake tap. Its used as a way for cheating. Plus, you've got to tap your hand at least three times to indicate you give up @CelticRiptide @WWE He did not. In BJJ that's known as a Brazilian tap, meaning a fake tap. Its used as a way for cheating. Plus, you've got to tap your hand at least three times to indicate you give up

Ian @gill03_ian @CelticRiptide @WWE You need to tap 3 times and he only did it twice so he didn’t 🤣 @CelticRiptide @WWE You need to tap 3 times and he only did it twice so he didn’t 🤣

Ian @gill03_ian @OUUCreative @WWE @Gunther_AUT To tap out you have to do 3 taps. Gunther only did 2 @OUUCreative @WWE @Gunther_AUT To tap out you have to do 3 taps. Gunther only did 2

Some fans were upset that several WWE matches had multiple interferences.

DarthBreaker @DarthBreaker @ViTalRema @WWE and yet they will probably have another match again @Gunther_AUT Seems like almost all heels wins every week and the baby faces get screwed and hardly and titled changes same shit every week might as well watch rerunsand yet they will probably have another match again @ViTalRema @WWE @Gunther_AUT Seems like almost all heels wins every week and the baby faces get screwed and hardly and titled changes same shit every week might as well watch reruns 😂 and yet they will probably have another match again

Many were happy to see both superstars put on another good match.

Drago @Notorious401 @WWE @Gunther_AUT What a BANGER! That tap was lowkey sketchy but I dont think he meant to tap, Idk. Either way, hell of a match. #SmackDown @WWE @Gunther_AUT What a BANGER! That tap was lowkey sketchy but I dont think he meant to tap, Idk. Either way, hell of a match. #SmackDown

𝓬𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼🩸🦊™️ @410Chris__ @WWE @Gunther_AUT BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER @WWE @Gunther_AUT BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER BANGER AFTER BANGER https://t.co/tN6vI9V3XR

Sheamus and Gunther will continue their rivalry at WWE Extreme Rules

This is not the last time we see these two wrestlers fight. The two will be battling it again in a six-man tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules this Saturday.

The Brawling Brutes will take on Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. It is basically a no-holds-barred match and with the rivalry getting hectic week after week, expect both teams to come in with a lot of rages.

Imperium has gained momentum following Gunther's win on SmackDown. We will have to wait and see if the team can capitalize on the momentum and end the Brawling Brutes for good.

What was your reaction to the Intercontinental Title match? Let us know in the comments section below.

