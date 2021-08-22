Sonya Deville, Eva Marie, and others react to Becky Lynch winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Becky Lynch made her hotly-anticipated return to WWE at SummerSlam and instantly won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Quite predictably, Twitter is ablaze following this incredible development.

Bianca Belair was scheduled to defend her title against Sasha Banks at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but The Legit Boss was unable to show up. As a result, Carmella was announced as her replacement. But just before the match began, Becky Lynch came out to an enormous pop.

The Man attacked Carmella and challenged Belair for herself. She ended up winning the match and the SmackDown Women's Title in 26 seconds, following a cheap shot and the Man-Handle Slam. This was even more shocking than Lynch actually returning.

SummerSlam was her first appearance on WWE programming since the May 11th episode of RAW last year, where she announced her pregnancy and relinquished the RAW Women's Championship. More than 15 months later, Becky Lynch is now a Champion once more.

Various current and former WWE Superstars tweeted their reactions to The Man winning the SmackDown Women's Title instantly upon returning. Check them out:

I had a MUCH bigger crowd POP and longer match than @BeckyLynchWWE tonight at #SummerSlam , but this up and comer has potential. If she can get as over with the #WWEUniverse as I am, I think she MIGHT be a STAR one day…like me #EVALution @WWE @WWEonFOX @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/bgvzRk4RR7 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 22, 2021

I AM THE LEGEND BUT BECKY BUBBA YOU ARE THE MAN #Summerslam — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 22, 2021

No one ran that by me for the record, but never the less THE MAN is back! @BeckyLynchWWE — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 22, 2021

I love Becky Lynch, but that was WACK!!!!! — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 22, 2021

Ok that’s fair I guess. My timeline is not the same as yours or anyone else’s but shouldn’t it be talking about how great it is that Becky returned? And not questioning the booking? Could’ve done it better in my opinion. I would’ve wanted the feel good moment and that’s it https://t.co/lvCpQXOhpG — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 22, 2021

Becky Lynch's pop at SummerSlam proves she is WWE's biggest female star

It was evident by the SummerSlam crowd's reaction to Becky Lynch that she is absolutely the biggest female star in WWE. The Man rose to the top of the card in 2018 and 2019, as incredible fan support led her to main-eventing WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Lynch won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at the event. She lost the blue brand's title the following month but reigned atop the red brand's women's division for over a year. Becky Lynch's last match came on Night One of WrestleMania 36, where she defeated Shayna Baszler.

WWE really needed a huge boost in terms of star power, especially in the women's division. Hopefully, The Man's return helps create even more stars. It remains to be seen how Bianca Belair will recover from her embarrassing squash, though.

What did you think of Becky Lynch returning at WWE SummerSlam and immediately winning the SmackDown Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande