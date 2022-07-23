"Saved us from another Goldberg match" - WWE fans explode on Twitter after Brock Lesnar returns despite reports of a walk out

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to voice their take after Brock Lesnar emerged in the final segment of SmackDown despite reports of a walkout.

Friday evening was an eventful one in the world of wrestling due to Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar. The most significant news was that McMahon decided to officially retire from his role in WWE, and as a result, Lesnar reportedly walked out of SmackDown.

This led to a major backstage scramble, with reports emerging that Goldberg was being considered to replace The Beast Incarnate. However, while SmackDown was happening, reports emerged that WWE was trying to smooth things over with Lesnar.

Ultimately, he returned after the main event of SmackDown to attack Theory, with many in the WWE Universe instantly trashing all the reports of his backstage walkout.

Here are the reactions to Lesnar's return:

We thought we didn't want this until Goldberg got mentioned

#SmackDown ADMIT IT NO ONE EXPECTED THATWe thought we didn't want this until Goldberg got mentionedYeah thanks leaner lmfaoo ADMIT IT NO ONE EXPECTED THAT We thought we didn't want this until Goldberg got mentioned 😭😭Yeah thanks leaner lmfaoo@WWE @BrockLesnar #SmackDown

While some fans loved the swerve, others were grateful that Lesnar was not replaced with Goldberg.

Brock Lesnar viciously attacked Theory on SmackDown

The Beast Incarnate returned to send a statement to Mr. Money in the Bank along with his SummerSlam opponent Roman Reigns.

Following his win at the recently concluded MITB event Theory has been vocal about cashing in his contract on the winner of the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, after Theory attacked Madcap Moss to get disqualified, the former was confronted by Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate proceeded to give Mr. MITB two F5s, including one on his briefcase.

It remains to be seen how Lesnar will fare against Reigns at SummerSlam.

Who do you think will walk out of SummerSlam as the new undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

