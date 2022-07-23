Create
"Saved us from another Goldberg match" - WWE fans explode on Twitter after Brock Lesnar returns despite reports of a walk out

The Beast Incarnate shocked the WWE Universe
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 23, 2022 08:43 AM IST

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to voice their take after Brock Lesnar emerged in the final segment of SmackDown despite reports of a walkout.

Friday evening was an eventful one in the world of wrestling due to Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar. The most significant news was that McMahon decided to officially retire from his role in WWE, and as a result, Lesnar reportedly walked out of SmackDown.

This led to a major backstage scramble, with reports emerging that Goldberg was being considered to replace The Beast Incarnate. However, while SmackDown was happening, reports emerged that WWE was trying to smooth things over with Lesnar.

Ultimately, he returned after the main event of SmackDown to attack Theory, with many in the WWE Universe instantly trashing all the reports of his backstage walkout.

Here are the reactions to Lesnar's return:

Ok, @BrockLesnar just saved us from another Goldberg match #SmackDown https://t.co/N8yu46VGKE
Thank you @BrockLesnar @StephMcMahon and @TripleH for shutting up the idiot element of the IWC who have been slating VKM for years.Best. Swerve. Ever.#SmackDown https://t.co/kziTbUjMws
Everyone reacting to @BrockLesnar 🤣🤣🤣🤣@bryanalvarez#SmackDown https://t.co/Knf29y902x
@WWE @BrockLesnar DIRT SHEETS IN THE MUD.YOU LOVE TO SEE IT#SmackDown #SummerSlam https://t.co/YuOzDtnkob
To all the Sasha Banks and Naomi crybaby cultists, @BrockLesnar never left #SmackDown so eat $#!t. Your pathetic lies are getting out of hand. Go to bed, haha.#WWE #Brock twitter.com/nypost/status/…
This is the question @BrockLesnar is asking when stans of @NaomiWWE and @SashaBanksWWE demanded he be publicly humiliated after the dirt sheets started a rumour he walked out unprofessionally.#SmackDown https://t.co/YeOZqZ5DsN
ADMIT IT NO ONE EXPECTED THAT We thought we didn't want this until Goldberg got mentioned 😭😭Yeah thanks leaner lmfaoo@WWE @BrockLesnar #SmackDown
@WWE @BrockLesnar Yes please so smarks can suck it #SmackDown #Summerslam https://t.co/MlY6Tj0rCJ
Lmfao😂 @BrockLesnar ain’t going anywhere yet!#SmackDown #ThankYouVince #WWE
No Bill Goldberg. Thank God. Shoutout to @BrockLesnar #SmackDown twitter.com/wwe/status/155…
Dang I thought @BrockLesnar walked out guess he didn't!!!! #SmackDown

While some fans loved the swerve, others were grateful that Lesnar was not replaced with Goldberg.

Brock Lesnar viciously attacked Theory on SmackDown

The Beast Incarnate returned to send a statement to Mr. Money in the Bank along with his SummerSlam opponent Roman Reigns.

Following his win at the recently concluded MITB event Theory has been vocal about cashing in his contract on the winner of the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns.

Also Read Story Continues below

On the latest episode of SmackDown, after Theory attacked Madcap Moss to get disqualified, the former was confronted by Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate proceeded to give Mr. MITB two F5s, including one on his briefcase.

It remains to be seen how Lesnar will fare against Reigns at SummerSlam.

Who do you think will walk out of SummerSlam as the new undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Comments

