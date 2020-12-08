Twitter reacts to NXT TakeOver: WarGames

In contrast to last year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames, this weekend's event took place in WWE's Capitol Wrestling Center.

Last year, fans saw the women of NXT take part in their first-ever WarGames match. Team Ripley were victorious over Team Baszler in the structure, with Dakota Kai famously turning heel and leaving the babyface team down to just two members, following her vicious attack on Tegan Nox.

Fans also saw Kevin Owens unveiled as the surprise member of Team Ciampa. The team eventually overcame the Undisputed Era when Ciampa performed an Air Raid Crash on Adam Cole through two tables off the top of the cage.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames was another excellent PPV for the black and gold brand

This year, the women opened again. Team Blackheart took on Team Candice with the advantage, and this time the heel team managed to win. Raquel Gonzalez secured the victory by pinning NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, who earlier in the match leaped off the cage with a trash can on her head to flatten her opponents.

Following the women's WarGames match, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher finally faced off after weeks of rivalry. Ciampa eventually picked up the win, as did Dexter Lumis in his Strap Match against Cameron Grimes.

In the Triple Threat bout for the NXT North American Championship, Johnny Gargano managed to defeat both Leon Ruff and Damian Priest to pick up the belt and become the first-ever three-time holder.

In the main event, the Undisputed Era took on Team McAfee. Last year, the Undisputed Era were the heel team, but this time the roles were reversed as the popular faction took on Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne, who were led by Pat McAfee.

In a 45-minute showcase of some of the biggest talents in WWE today, the Undisputed Era finally picked up the win as Kyle O'Reilly pinned Oney Lorcan.

WWE Superstars and fans take to Twitter to share their thoughts about WarGames

Stars of WWE and beyond were equally shocked and entertained by the events of NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Here are some of the standout tweets reacting to the pay-per-view.

The @WWENXT women’s division is the best thing in wrestling.#WarGames — Scroobius Pip (@Scroobiuspipyo) December 7, 2020

Reminds me of Montreal wrestler SeXXXy Eddy. He’d MOONSAULT w/a garbage can over his head. Off cages, through tables. A madman.



He also once did a light tube deathmatch where he cut an artery & rather than get medical help, drank his own blood, inadvertently launching my career. https://t.co/QcG5eQtABT — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 7, 2020

Yeah I was wondering where all of our RETRIBUTION reinforcements went. I guess Gargano stole them to celebrate Halloween or whatever. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) December 7, 2020

Brutal. Two men who know exactly how to take their opponents to the limit did JUST that. What a match. #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork https://t.co/BrYyfbLstF — Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2020

