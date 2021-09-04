Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns being interrupted at the end of SmackDown  

Twitter was abuzz with speculation after Roman Reigns' victory over Finn Balor on WWE Smackdown. After he won, Reigns started walking away as Paul Heyman he the Universal Championship.

Suddenly, the arena was filled with a red light and the fans heard a heartbeat. This incident shocked everyone in attendance, including Roman Reigns.

Fans are anticipating the return of "The Demon" against Roman Reigns

SmackDown's events have led many to believe that Finn Balor is bringing back "The Demon" persona. Balor's alter-ego is one of the most protected characters of the modern era and it isn't surprising that fans are excited.

The last time fans saw "The Demon" in action was at Super ShowDown in 2019. He defended his Intercontinental title against Andrade in a singles match.

"The Demon" has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE. However, Finn Balor opened up on WWE's usage of "The Demon" last year, and didn't seem happy about it:

“I feel like the main element that The Demon had was the element of surprise and I feel like we lost that in a sense and it became more like a crutch for Finn,” Balor said.

The WWE Universe is thrilled at the idea of "The Demon" coming back. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about what happened at the end of SmackDown:

Demon king of course — Tykiyah (@Theroyalsheep2) September 4, 2021

I hope it's The Fiend, but it's actually Demon Balor — Alexsha Are The G.O.A.T. (@AlexaDaGOAT) September 4, 2021

Prince balor > roman

Demon Balor >> roman



about damn time pic.twitter.com/h2cH9srSDo — Prince Faisal (@iFS70) September 4, 2021

This is why SmackDown is the A Show pic.twitter.com/MFOSlJdu5D — Zachary Adams (@Zack276Iron) September 4, 2021

Demon Finn is undefeated…please don’t do this to me. Let us have ONE undefeated streak intact in this company pic.twitter.com/hAfIOLFBR5 — VelociCoaster Addict (@CaptainGhost007) September 4, 2021

I don’t wanna hear ANYBODY complain about how Finn Balor was booked tonight. Because in kayfabe? Even in the stage he was in after being attacked by The Usos? He STILL almost beat Roman Reigns.



WWE is booking him to be a DAMN big deal! Esp with that little tease of The Demon! pic.twitter.com/MhX4W8DMdm — Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) September 4, 2021

Return of Demon Finn Balor tease? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RkTb7CrjgJ — Frank (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) September 4, 2021

DO NOT... I repeat DO NOT feed The Demon to Roman. — Godspeedzilla (@WallyNox6) September 4, 2021

People out there acting like The Fiend was around before The Demon. pic.twitter.com/koRRKhuvRr — Steven 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MrDelabee) September 4, 2021

Y'all teasing us with the return of demon Finn pic.twitter.com/P7X0Z0t22W — Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua7) September 4, 2021

What was your immediate reaction to the shocking events following Roman Reigns' victory on SmackDown? Share your thoughts on a Roman Reigns vs. "The Demon" at Extreme Rules 2021!

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Angana Roy