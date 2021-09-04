Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns being interrupted at the end of SmackDown  

Twitter was abuzz with speculation after Roman Reigns' victory over Finn Balor on WWE Smackdown. After he won, Reigns started walking away as Paul Heyman he the Universal Championship.
Suddenly, the arena was filled with a red light and the fans heard a heartbeat. This incident shocked everyone in attendance, including Roman Reigns.
Fans are anticipating the return of "The Demon" against Roman Reigns
SmackDown's events have led many to believe that Finn Balor is bringing back "The Demon" persona. Balor's alter-ego is one of the most protected characters of the modern era and it isn't surprising that fans are excited.
The last time fans saw "The Demon" in action was at Super ShowDown in 2019. He defended his Intercontinental title against Andrade in a singles match.
"The Demon" has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE. However, Finn Balor opened up on WWE's usage of "The Demon" last year, and didn't seem happy about it:
“I feel like the main element that The Demon had was the element of surprise and I feel like we lost that in a sense and it became more like a crutch for Finn,” Balor said.
The WWE Universe is thrilled at the idea of "The Demon" coming back. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about what happened at the end of SmackDown:
What was your immediate reaction to the shocking events following Roman Reigns' victory on SmackDown? Share your thoughts on a Roman Reigns vs. "The Demon" at Extreme Rules 2021!
