Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam and possible heel turn

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made a shocking return tonight at SummerSlam after the main event. The last match of the pay-per-view saw Braun Strowman put his Universal Championship match on the line against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The latter won the title bout and reclaimed his gold, only to get attacked by Reigns.

The 'Big Dog' sneaked near the inside and hit 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt with a spear. Following that, Reigns used multiple chair shots to brutalise the newly crowned Universal Champion in order to make a statement.

The closing moments of the show saw Reigns holding the Universal Championship as he stood next to The Fiend. He also went on to say that 'The Fiend' is just a freak in the mask and doesn't deserve to the champion. After the show went off the air, Roman Reigns took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of himself with the Universal Championship.

The caption of his post read,

"You'll never see it coming"

Reigns remained absent from WWE television for almost five months before making his return tonight. He was once of the Superstars who didn't want to be a part of the weekly show tapings amidst the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before his long absence from the promotion, Reigns was set to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania. However, after he decided to stay at home owing to the safety concerns, Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman in the title match at the PPV.

Strowman had a decent run on SmackDown as the champion and feuded with Bray Wyatt for the most part of it. Ultimately, he lost his battle against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in their third, and final battle of the championship feud.

The main event of SummerSlam witnessed the title change hands, which was followed by the 'Big Dog' making his presence known. More than Reigns' return tonight; it was his attack on Bray Wyatt that sparked debate about his possible heel turn. While some may argue that he could be turning into the bad guy, others suggest that Roman Reigns is just getting more intense, but he will remain a babyface.

Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns' return at WWE SummerSlam 2020

A lot of people seem to be thinking Roman Reigns is now a heel.



He may very well be, but that’s not what I saw tonight.



Aside from Spearing Wyatt from behind, I just saw a more intense Roman Reigns who’s here to destroy everyone.



Would love him to be heel, but not what I saw. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 24, 2020

Holy sh!t Roman Reigns is back. This looks like a heel turn. Finally!!! #SummerSlam — The Real One #OnlyValid (@WWEREALONE) August 24, 2020

WAIT IS ROMAN REIGNS A HEEL NOW?! YESSS!!!! #UniversalTitle #SummerSlam — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 24, 2020

Was that...



Was that a Roman Reigns heel turn!?



WAS IT!?



PLEASE SAY YES! #SummerSlam @WWE — Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) August 24, 2020

WWE was never going let Roman Reigns be himself for some reason. He’s good with talking when he’s himself. The next best option would be turning him heel. I can dig this #SummerSlam — The Real One #OnlyValid (@WWEREALONE) August 24, 2020

I may be crazy but that definitely felt like a heel turn for Roman Reigns! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WgF1vGVMKf — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) August 24, 2020

Please let this be a heel Roman Reigns! We never saw that coming! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gXsnB1Wb3L — Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) August 24, 2020

Welcome to the Roman Reigns Penitentiary!!!! 😂😂



The ending made the tag line of the show actually make sense, because I definitely didn't see this coming from WWE creative. Actually turning heel their main guy, but will definitely pay off in the long run. pic.twitter.com/d135fNsLbx — Roger Espinoza (@rogeresp91) August 24, 2020

Now Roman Reigns is gonna rip

everyone apart. His new t- shirt says it. #SummerSlam #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/EpN9SHD19p — Sagar Gohel (@SGohel25) August 24, 2020

IT'S HIS TITLE Y'ALL !! HE IS BACK FOR REAL! ROMAN IS BACK FOR REAL! OUR CHAMP IS BACK#summerslam #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/ZBnPq3WlZM — Mellorine 💙 (@MellorineBella) August 24, 2020

It Appears That #RomanReigns Has

His Sights Set On The Universal Title!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/hbD1N8hTDl — New Era (@ConnectWWE) August 24, 2020

“Wreck everyone and leave” is the t-shirt Roman was wearing at SummerSlam, Isn’t that kinda what Retribution does?! Is Roman Reigns leading Retribution?!#SmackDown #SummerSlam #Retribution #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/7GE01AUnVh — Iron Wolf (@Iron_Wolf_Net) August 24, 2020

The Big Dog is Back !!! Roman laid out Both Strowman and The Fiend #RomanReigns #TheBigDog #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/l3AtXggVCr — RomanReigns.Net | Fansite for Roman Reigns (@RomanReignsNet) August 24, 2020