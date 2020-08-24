Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam and possible heel turn

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made a shocking return tonight at SummerSlam after the main event. The last match of the pay-per-view saw Braun Strowman put his Universal Championship match on the line against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The latter won the title bout and reclaimed his gold, only to get attacked by Reigns.
The 'Big Dog' sneaked near the inside and hit 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt with a spear. Following that, Reigns used multiple chair shots to brutalise the newly crowned Universal Champion in order to make a statement.
The closing moments of the show saw Reigns holding the Universal Championship as he stood next to The Fiend. He also went on to say that 'The Fiend' is just a freak in the mask and doesn't deserve to the champion. After the show went off the air, Roman Reigns took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of himself with the Universal Championship.
The caption of his post read,
"You'll never see it coming"
Reigns remained absent from WWE television for almost five months before making his return tonight. He was once of the Superstars who didn't want to be a part of the weekly show tapings amidst the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before his long absence from the promotion, Reigns was set to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania. However, after he decided to stay at home owing to the safety concerns, Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman in the title match at the PPV.
Strowman had a decent run on SmackDown as the champion and feuded with Bray Wyatt for the most part of it. Ultimately, he lost his battle against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in their third, and final battle of the championship feud.
The main event of SummerSlam witnessed the title change hands, which was followed by the 'Big Dog' making his presence known. More than Reigns' return tonight; it was his attack on Bray Wyatt that sparked debate about his possible heel turn. While some may argue that he could be turning into the bad guy, others suggest that Roman Reigns is just getting more intense, but he will remain a babyface.