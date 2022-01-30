×
Twitter explodes after Ronda Rousey wins Women's Royal Rumble Match on her WWE return

Rousey returned at the Rumble.
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 30, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited return to WWE in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match and won. She entered at #28 and eliminated five superstars en route to victory. Fans and wrestlers had plenty of reactions to this development.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet hadn't appeared since WrestleMania 35, where she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch. Rousey will have the chance to earn redemption at WrestleMania 38 as Big Time Becks retained her title against Doudrop at the event.

However, she may choose Charlotte Flair instead. She last eliminated the SmackDown Women's Champion to win the Rumble, which may indicate a match between the two at The Show of Shows. Either way, the world has been wowed by this moment.

Several current and former WWE stars reacted to the final stages of the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match, including Alexa Bliss and Bayley.

RONDA. ROUSEY. IS. BACK!!@ReneePaquette wants @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler to be a tag team! Who says no?! #RoyalRumble https://t.co/NaYva5yi3y
https://t.co/VY5QflBE2H
So great to see everyone in the rumble! Congrats to Ronda!
What I want doesn’t even exist yet. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/r2rjKCP4Jf
Rondaaaaaaa 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 (looks great post baby too. Love all the ladies making babies and then back to work)

Former Divas Champion Paige, who was rumored to enter the Rumble herself, sent a congratulatory message to Ronda Rousey. She described the support from fans for her to return in a non-PG way.

Paige&#039;s non-PG tweet about Ronda Rousey.
LETS GO RONDA!!!! #RoyalRumble
RONDA WINS THE RUMBLE!!!!!Welcome back @RondaRousey 🙌🏼#RoyalRumble

Fans divided over Ronda Rousey winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match

The WWE Universe had a variety of reactions to Ronda Rousey's big win. Some were amazed at her amazing shape four months after giving birth, while others didn't particularly enjoy the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

With so many returns, a lot of the current stars didn't get much of a spotlight. Liv Morgan and Sasha Banks could've been treated much better during the match. The Legit Boss had a particularly disappointing night after a shockingly early elimination.

RONDA ROUSEY DOING WHAT SHE DOES BEST!…POINTING AT THE WRESTLEMANIA SIGN!!! https://t.co/pRjfDeDA5R
Ronda Rousey is four months post-partum. FOUR. MONTHS. AFTER. HAVING. A. BABY. SHE. WON. THE. ROYAL. RUMBLE. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/F36OFHSBtj
This is the worst final two in the history of mankind omg don't @ me
Well, Ronda winning wasn't obvious or anything 😂
A lot of criticism of that Rumble for good reason. The fact that the roster was so thin they had to call up that many names from the past is real bad. Remember when people were sure that Liv Morgan was going to get a real push? #RoyalRumble
Like you could have Ronda challenge for a belt without winning this thing, that’s just…that sucks.
This is the only way to get me cheering Ronda as the winner, so fair play. #RoyalRumble
Ronda Rousey is scared to pick Mandy Rose as her Wrestlemania opponent.Pass it on #RoyalRumble @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/1mA5ru48aM

What did you think of Rousey's return at the Royal Rumble? Who should she face at WrestleMania 38? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who should Ronda Rousey face at WrestleMania 38?

Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

44 votes so far

