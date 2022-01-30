Twitter explodes after Ronda Rousey wins Women's Royal Rumble Match on her WWE return

Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited return to WWE in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match and won. She entered at #28 and eliminated five superstars en route to victory. Fans and wrestlers had plenty of reactions to this development.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet hadn't appeared since WrestleMania 35, where she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch. Rousey will have the chance to earn redemption at WrestleMania 38 as Big Time Becks retained her title against Doudrop at the event.

However, she may choose Charlotte Flair instead. She last eliminated the SmackDown Women's Champion to win the Rumble, which may indicate a match between the two at The Show of Shows. Either way, the world has been wowed by this moment.

Several current and former WWE stars reacted to the final stages of the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match, including Alexa Bliss and Bayley.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE So great to see everyone in the rumble! Congrats to Ronda! So great to see everyone in the rumble! Congrats to Ronda!

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 (looks great post baby too. Love all the ladies making babies and then back to work) Rondaaaaaaa🏻 (looks great post baby too. Love all the ladies making babies and then back to work) Rondaaaaaaa 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 (looks great post baby too. Love all the ladies making babies and then back to work)

Former Divas Champion Paige, who was rumored to enter the Rumble herself, sent a congratulatory message to Ronda Rousey. She described the support from fans for her to return in a non-PG way.

Paige's non-PG tweet about Ronda Rousey.

Fans divided over Ronda Rousey winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match

The WWE Universe had a variety of reactions to Ronda Rousey's big win. Some were amazed at her amazing shape four months after giving birth, while others didn't particularly enjoy the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

With so many returns, a lot of the current stars didn't get much of a spotlight. Liv Morgan and Sasha Banks could've been treated much better during the match. The Legit Boss had a particularly disappointing night after a shockingly early elimination.

francesca @beckysbiceps This is the worst final two in the history of mankind omg don't @ me This is the worst final two in the history of mankind omg don't @ me

Toru Yano Fan Account @ToruYanoFanAcct Well, Ronda winning wasn't obvious or anything Well, Ronda winning wasn't obvious or anything 😂

Ryan Droste @ryandroste



Remember when people were sure that Liv Morgan was going to get a real push? A lot of criticism of that Rumble for good reason. The fact that the roster was so thin they had to call up that many names from the past is real bad.Remember when people were sure that Liv Morgan was going to get a real push? #RoyalRumble A lot of criticism of that Rumble for good reason. The fact that the roster was so thin they had to call up that many names from the past is real bad. Remember when people were sure that Liv Morgan was going to get a real push? #RoyalRumble

Greg Bush @GregBushSK Like you could have Ronda challenge for a belt without winning this thing, that’s just…that sucks. Like you could have Ronda challenge for a belt without winning this thing, that’s just…that sucks.

Sondra Ruth 🏳️‍🌈 @SondraRuthITR This is the only way to get me cheering Ronda as the winner, so fair play. #RoyalRumble This is the only way to get me cheering Ronda as the winner, so fair play. #RoyalRumble

What did you think of Rousey's return at the Royal Rumble? Who should she face at WrestleMania 38? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

