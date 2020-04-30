Candice LeRae debuts a new character; Drake Maverick inches closer to the Cruiserweight title

Tonight's episode of NXT started with an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament match which saw Isaiah "Swerve" Scott going up against the newest addition to the NXT roster, El Hijo del Fantasma. Fantasma and Scott had a back and forth battle but in the end, Scott picked up the victory and handed Fantasma his first loss since arriving at the Black and Gold brand.

Next up was the match between Candice LeRae and Kacy Catanzaro. Last week we got a statement from LeRae and her husband Johnny Gargano where they said that they are looking to be the top couple in NXT.

We also witnessed a change in attitude in both Gargano and LeRae and tonight, LeRae debuted a new dark character. She sported a different hairdo, donned a new attire, and even beat Catanzaro with a new finisher that she dubbed the Wicked Stepsister. Calling herself the Poison Pixie, LeRae even put on the GargaNo Escape on Catanzaro even after the match was finished.

Then we saw another important match where NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair faced Mia Yim in a non-title match. Flair had previously insulted Yim by reminding her how she beat the HBIC five years ago in 2014 and told her that she was a 'good hand'.

Despite her best efforts, Yim couldn't defeat Flair tonight. However, as Flair was making her way to the back she was confronted by the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's title - Io Shirai. The Joshi Judas warned Flair and said that next week she will be taking the NXT Women's title from her.

In the main event, we witnessed a physical grudge match between NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Damian Priest for the said championship. It was the best match of the night and Lee wowed those watching at home by displaying immense feats of strength and agility by tossing The Archer of Infamy around the ring, more than once.

In the end, Lee got the pinfall victory after hitting Priest with two Spirit Bombs.

A lot of fans and Superstars gave their reactions about tonight's show on Twitter and we have selected some of the best reactions from them down below.

@CandiceLeRae looks like an evil tinker bell and I’m here for it! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #WWENXT — Raquel González (@RaquelWWE) April 30, 2020

Mauro Ranallo saying there’s never a shortage of toilet paper in WWE had me in tears. I almost didn’t believe it happened for a second.



pic.twitter.com/mdOtpbYrd5 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 30, 2020

We are NXT.. this ain’t the last the queen and I will be in the ring. See you soon, Queen. Good match. #HBIC #WWENXT — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 30, 2020

I want to see Dexter Lumis v the Fiend, what a strange match that would be.



Loving his work so far on NXT. #WWENXT — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) April 30, 2020