Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW (1st June 2020): Rey Mysterio, Kairi Sane and others comment on tonight's show

It was an interesting night on RAW as the WWE Universe was eagerly waiting for the update from Rey Mysterio. We also had Apollo Crews' first title defense, a Champion vs Champion match and so much more. The show kicked with Seth Rollins hosting the retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio.

The night began with Seth Rollins celebrating the career of Rey Mysterio but Aleister Black was having none of it. The Dutch Destroyer sent The Monday Night Messiah into retreat before their match started on RAW.

Black and Rollins put on a great match tonight as both of them had many close calls and incredible moments. Humberto Carrillo also arrived to provide some support to the former NXT Champion on RAW.

However, Black was able to get the pin on the former Universal Champion much to the shock of Rollins and his disciples on RAW. The trio would then attack The Dutch Destroyer and Carrillo to stand tall.

Shawn Michaels came on the show to give his verdict on the Randy Orton vs Edge match at Backlash and HBK said the Rated-R Superstar will earn the win.

Apollo Crews was ready for his first title defense and he decided to make a bold move by picking Kevin Owens as his challenger. KO appreciated the offer from the US Champion and took a jibe at him by saying that he is sorry that Crews' reign will be a short one.

The match delivered on all fronts and at a crucial juncture in the match, both men were down on the mat. This is when Angel Garza and Andrade decided to interfere to close the match.

However, Owens and Crews would team up to take on Garza and Andrade. Crews continued to have El Idolo's number tonight as well as the babyface triumphed over the heels.

The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders continued their challenges and this week it was bowling. Erik and Ivar won a close battle between the two teams and now the score is 2-2.

Billie Kay and Nikki Cross met in singles action and the bad run continues for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Cross put up a valiant effort but The IIconics member went home with the win.

Rey Mysterio provided us with an update on his WWE career on RAW and was joined by Dominick. The young man wanted revenge on Rollins and sent a threat to the Monday Night Messiah.

R-Truth pulled a fast one on Rob Gronkowski as the 24/7 Champion was trying to shoot a TikTok video. The Gronk was pinned and Truth got his baby back.

Nia Jax battled Kairi Sane in a very physical matchup that saw the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion pick up an injury. The Irresistible Force claimed the win on RAW and had a staredown with Asuka.

Randy Orton fired a warning at Edge and Asuka rekindled her rivalry with Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs Champion match on RAW. The match lived up to its hype but ended on a sour note for the RAW Women's Champion.

Jax came back to the ring with Asuka's music and wearing her makeup and signature mask. She would then lay out The Empress Of Tomorrow to stand tall.

Drew McIntyre main evented the night on RAW against MVP and the former US Champion was in a lot of trouble. A distraction from Lashley helped MVP gain an upper hand but it was short-lived as the WWE Champion destroyed him with a Claymore.

However, Lashley had the last laugh as he put the Full Nelson Lock on McIntyre to close the night.

