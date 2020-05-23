Twitter Reacts to WWE SmackDown (22nd May 2020): Sheamus, Sonya Deville and others comment on tonight's show

Sheamus and Bayley had very contrasting nights on SmackDown

It was an action-packed night on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Championship tournament continued with two marquee matches. The show was headlined by the huge Champion vs Champion match between Charlotte and Bayley.

The night opened with The Dirt Sheet by Miz & Morrison and they threw shade at everyone including WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. They even said Bray Wyatt replaced the Monster Among Men with puppets in The Wyatt Family.

This was enough to bring the Universal Champion out and he started toying with the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The Miz gave him a dose of reality and said that Bray Wyatt was not done with him. John Morrison then talked Strowman into an impromptu match with The Miz.

Even though The Miz gained a small advantage thanks to The Guru of Greatness, it was not enough as Strowman put him away easily. Morrison then laid out an interesting challenge for Backlash as he told The Monster Among Men to put the title on the line against Miz & Morrison in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, which the Universal Champion duly accepted.

Next up it was a WrestleMania 34 rematch as AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura faced each other on SmackDown with a spot in the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament up for grabs.

It was confirmed that The Phenomenal One has moved to SmackDown and marked his return with an incredible win over his arch-rival. He will now face Elias in the semi-finals of the IC title tournament.

We then witnessed Charlotte and Bayley face off in a Champion vs Champion match. Before the match, The Role Model had told Sasha Banks to stay backstage and she would get the job done on her own. And Bayley did just that, but with the help of the ropes.

The Mixed Tag Team match followed next and once again Sonya Deville was the star of the bout. The Pride Fighter and Dolph Ziggler piled on the misery on Otis & Mandy Rose with Deville getting the pin over The Golden Goddess.

The main event of the night saw Sheamus and Jeff Hardy battle it out inside the ring for the opportunity to advance to the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. The Celtic Warrior dominated The Charismatic Enigma from the get-go and battered him with some hard-hitting offense.

Hardy was able to weather the storm and produced some offense of his own and the pendulum kept swinging throughout the match. In the end, The Charismatic Enigma was able to roll-up Sheamus and get the win to close the episode of SmackDown while The Celtic Warrior was livid.

The fans and Superstars weighed in with their thoughts on tonight's SmackDown and we have them right here.

Reactions to SmackDown

Probably tried another nip up. https://t.co/7xkHUWWPt6 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 23, 2020

When Michael Cole said AJ Styles is officially traded to #SmackDown: pic.twitter.com/P1KzB0C4kc — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 23, 2020

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura out here slammin this biblical match. Damn. This is what I wanted at Wrestlemania 34 #SmackDown — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 23, 2020

Your ROLLLLLL model!!!!! Get it? because I won with an O’connor roll!!!!!!!! Damn I am smart!!!!!! #SmackDownOnFox https://t.co/FRNnT786Hs — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 23, 2020

Hahahaha call it SONYA DEVILLE ON FOX. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 23, 2020

.@SonyaDevilleWWE IS a superhero!



She would make a GREAT #Batwoman



What do you think? https://t.co/3L4izT5q6h — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2020