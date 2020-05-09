Twitter Reacts to WWE SmackDown (8th May 2020): Sheamus, Sonya Deville and others comment on tonight's episode

An impressive night

The final stop ahead of Money In The Bank 2020 went through SmackDown and the Blue brand delivered a fine show. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose kickstarted the show with an amazing match that got the WWE Universe buzzing.

Both of them were on top of their game and the animosity between the two was there to see. Deville picked up the win tonight on SmackDown but something tells us that this is far from over.

Next was an eight-man tag team match that featured all four teams from this Sunday's SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. While Miz & Morrison and The Forgotten Sons won tonight's battle, all four teams put on a clinic tonight in what could be a prelude to things to come at MITB.

Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited return to SmackDown and opened up on a lot of things including one final mega run in WWE. He would then call out Sheamus, who thought he could teach The Charismatic Enigma a lesson. However, the tables were flipped and Hardy hit a Twist Of Fate and a Swanton Bomb on The Celtic Warrior to leave him fuming.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman came face-to-face and the former Wyatt Family Leader made an interesting offer to the Universal Champion. He asked him to come back home and was ready to hand him his Black Sheep mask with his puppets urging The Monster Among Men to come home.

The Universal Champion rejected the offer saying he is already home and left with Wyatt uttering the words 'I tried'.

Bayley and Sasha Banks squared off with Tamina and Lacey Evans and the night did not end well for the former Women's Tag Team Champions. Tamina pinned the SmackDown Women's Champion clean and gained some much-needed momentum heading into the Championship match on Sunday.

The Mystery Hacker had a message for everyone in the SmackDown locker room as he played random clips. A voice note played suggesting that payback is coming!

The main event on SmackDown saw Otis being revealed as the mystery partner for Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak in their battle with King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. The match was entertaining with the pendulum swinging both ways. However, The King scored a quick pin over Gulak and was ready to lay out the Philadelphia Stretcher yet again.

Bryan saved his friend and a huge brawl broke out between all six Superstars and when the dust settled, King Corbin was left alone. He took a ladder and decided to bring down the briefcase. However, Bryan and Otis got involved and made the King force his hand. Corbin finally went up the ladder and grabbed the Money in the Bank briefcase.

