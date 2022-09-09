"Put a belt on him again" - Twitter reacts to Triple H bringing back former champion to WWE

Twitter reacted to Triple H bringing back former 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny to WWE.

Triple H has been making several changes and listening to the fans since he became the Head of Creative. The Game was recently promoted to Chief Content Officer, and fans were excited to see the change in the weekly product.

Bad Bunny, who is an international singer, has competed in WWE. He made his WWE debut when he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Earlier this year, he returned to the Royal Rumble but was eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Fans were surprised to see Bunny perform to such a high caliber and wanted to see more of the Puerto Rican rapper and singer inside the squared circle. Today, Triple H posted a photo with the rapper in San Antonio where the Royal Rumble 2023 will be taking place. Here's how the fans reacted to the post on Twitter:

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @TripleH @sanbenito @Alamodome Have a feeling Bad Bunny will be back sooner or later. Can't wait to travel for #WWERaw soon in either Charlotte, NC or Norfolk, VA @TripleH @sanbenito @Alamodome Have a feeling Bad Bunny will be back sooner or later. Can't wait to travel for #WWERaw soon in either Charlotte, NC or Norfolk, VA

It will be interesting to see how differently Triple H utilizes Bad Bunny than Vince McMahon did for Bunny's previous two runs with the company.

Triple H says Bad Bunny's return to WWE is in the works

The Game brought in several released superstars such as Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and Dakota Kai when he gained the creative power in WWE. The King of Kings was the one behind the booking of SummerSlam and Clash at The Castle.

Bad Bunny returned to WWE when he entered the 2022 Royal Rumble match. After a fierce showdown with Brock Lesnar, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer was eliminated by the Beast from the match.

During a press conference after WWE Clash at The Castle, The King of Kings spoke about Bad Bunny and said his return to the company is in the works. Here is what he said:

"Bad Bunny and I are gonna have a conversation very, very soon. It’s already scheduled, we’re gonna see what’s available.”

It will be interesting to see what the Puerto Rican rapper and singer does next when he returns to the company.

Are you excited to see Bad Bunny return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out: 5 WWE segments that were too wild for the PG Era

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA