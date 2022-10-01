"Papa H never disappoints"- Twitter reacts after Triple H responds to a fan's request

Wrestling Twitter has heaped massive praise on Triple H after the WWE legend responded to a request made by an Indian fan.

WWE has worked incredibly hard over the years to expand its market in the Indian subcontinent. Today, millions of Indian WWE fans watch the weekly product regularly. A huge chunk of WWE Superstars' social media following comes from India and its neighboring countries.

A WWE fan recently shared a tweet in which he addressed WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H. The fan pointed out that Indian fans don't have access to a platform that offers official WWE merchandise. He urged The Game to "do something" about the issue and tagged Stephanie McMahon as well.

The tweet received a response from the WWE legend, who stated that WWE had heard the fan's plea. Check out the exchange below:

The Cerebral Assassin has built up a large fan following over the years. Many of his fans chimed into the reply section and heaped massive praise on him.

Check out some of the notable responses below:

Triple H is one of the most revered personalities in the history of WWE

Triple H took the helm of WWE's creative a short while ago. His appointment came around the time of Vince McMahon's retirement from pro wrestling. Since Hunter took over WWE's creative, he has been nothing but impressive so far.

Whether it's massive returns, engaging storylines, or excellent weekly matches, WWE has improved quite a bit under his vision. Now that Hunter holds significant power within the company, fans have high hopes regarding WWE's future.

The Game's swift response to the Indian fan is another instance of him paying heed to viewers' requests. The Indian pro-wrestling community would love nothing but to have easy access to authentic WWE merchandise shortly.

What's your reaction to Hunter's response to the fan? Have you been impressed with his work as the head of creative so far?

