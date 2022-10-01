Create

"Papa H never disappoints"- Twitter reacts after Triple H responds to a fan's request

Triple H
Triple H's response to a fan on Twitter is garnering big praise from the WWE Universe
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Abhilash Mendhe
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Oct 01, 2022 06:47 PM IST

Wrestling Twitter has heaped massive praise on Triple H after the WWE legend responded to a request made by an Indian fan.

WWE has worked incredibly hard over the years to expand its market in the Indian subcontinent. Today, millions of Indian WWE fans watch the weekly product regularly. A huge chunk of WWE Superstars' social media following comes from India and its neighboring countries.

A WWE fan recently shared a tweet in which he addressed WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H. The fan pointed out that Indian fans don't have access to a platform that offers official WWE merchandise. He urged The Game to "do something" about the issue and tagged Stephanie McMahon as well.

The tweet received a response from the WWE legend, who stated that WWE had heard the fan's plea. Check out the exchange below:

We hear you. #SearchForMerch #IWF twitter.com/wrestle_chatte…

The Cerebral Assassin has built up a large fan following over the years. Many of his fans chimed into the reply section and heaped massive praise on him.

Check out some of the notable responses below:

Thank you @TripleH for listening us🇮🇳.we are very excited🔥🔥#searchformerch #IWF twitter.com/TripleH/status…
This is why you are 🐐 HHH Hope you expand in India soon make live events make shows make PLV (PPV) ❤️ twitter.com/TripleH/status…
Hello HHH we are indian fans and we biggest fans than American fans common please just one ppv in india🙏 twitter.com/TripleH/status…
Thankyou the king of king.#sarchformerch #IWF 🇮🇳 twitter.com/TripleH/status…
@TripleH They listened
@TripleH Thank you sir #IWF #SearchForMerch https://t.co/PK6O1Gkgxr
@TripleH Another W boss
@TripleH 🥺 WE DID ITTT ! THANKS HHH #IWF #SearchForMerch
@TripleH He heard us! He actually heard us 🥺. Thank you HHH ❤
@TripleH Oh Finally!!Thank God!Papa H never disappoints

Triple H is one of the most revered personalities in the history of WWE

Triple H took the helm of WWE's creative a short while ago. His appointment came around the time of Vince McMahon's retirement from pro wrestling. Since Hunter took over WWE's creative, he has been nothing but impressive so far.

WWE elevates Paul "@TripleH" Levesque to Chief Content Officer: wwe.com/article/triple…

Whether it's massive returns, engaging storylines, or excellent weekly matches, WWE has improved quite a bit under his vision. Now that Hunter holds significant power within the company, fans have high hopes regarding WWE's future.

The Game's swift response to the Indian fan is another instance of him paying heed to viewers' requests. The Indian pro-wrestling community would love nothing but to have easy access to authentic WWE merchandise shortly.

What's your reaction to Hunter's response to the fan? Have you been impressed with his work as the head of creative so far?

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Edited by Pratik Singh
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...