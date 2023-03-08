A hilarious clip featuring Liv Morgan at tonight's Knicks-Hornets game has gone viral on Twitter.

Morgan is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the main roster and has a massive fan following on social media. She received immense support from the WWE Universe when she had a brief run with the SmackDown Women's Championship last year.

Liv Morgan attended the Knicks vs. Hornets NBA game tonight, and a clip featuring the WWE Superstar is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, a guy can be seen explaining something to Liv, who doesn't seem interested at all in what he has to say. Check out the video below:

KnicksNation @KnicksNation She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro https://t.co/wL5oFRIyHS

The clip has received just over 900k views on Twitter so far. It garnered several amusing reactions from fans, some of which can be checked out below:

ًconner @godownaslovers KnicksNation @KnicksNation She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro https://t.co/wL5oFRIyHS me explaining wrestling lore to my friends and family twitter.com/knicksnation/s… me explaining wrestling lore to my friends and family twitter.com/knicksnation/s…

❤️🌑❄️ @StellaNoxEclair KnicksNation @KnicksNation She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro https://t.co/wL5oFRIyHS Oh my god this dude is done twitter.com/KnicksNation/s… Oh my god this dude is done twitter.com/KnicksNation/s…

YNRD @YNRD_248 KnicksNation @KnicksNation She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro https://t.co/wL5oFRIyHS “Bo’s Uncle Howdy isn’t he? You can tell me. I already know, I just want your confirmation. I don’t work for the Dirtsheets, you can trust me. He’s Uncle Howdy right? That’s Bo! Right? Liv?! C’mon I know it is! Just tell me!” twitter.com/knicksnation/s… “Bo’s Uncle Howdy isn’t he? You can tell me. I already know, I just want your confirmation. I don’t work for the Dirtsheets, you can trust me. He’s Uncle Howdy right? That’s Bo! Right? Liv?! C’mon I know it is! Just tell me!” twitter.com/knicksnation/s…

IAN @CareFree_E which one of y’all harassing Liv Morgan at the Knicks game 🤣 which one of y’all harassing Liv Morgan at the Knicks game 🤣 https://t.co/SBn87f4WrZ

Liv Morgan has responded to the clip

It didn't take long for Liv to find out that her hilarious reaction at the game went viral on Twitter.

She took to her official Twitter handle and reacted to the video by sharing a link to the Ticketmaster page for the March 12 WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow.

Morgan also retweeted some of the funniest reactions to the clip. You can check her retweets on her timeline HERE.

Liv had quite a successful 2022. She had a brief tag team run with Rhea Ripley that ended with the latter betraying her following a loss. Morgan won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

She had a brief stint with the belt before losing to Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022. Currently, there's no news on what WWE has in store for Morgan at this year's WrestleMania. Her fans would love to see her get a spot on the 'Mania card in a prominent match.

