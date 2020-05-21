Twitter Reacts to WWE NXT (20th May 2020): Drake Maverick, Karrion Kross and others comment on tonight's show

Tonight's NXT was an incredible show

It was a night of emotions on NXT as we had some incredible moments with none better than Drake Maverick pulling off a miracle. The Undisputed Era's problems on the Black and Gold brand did not come to an end while we also got our first match for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The night started with Karrion Kross and Scarlett with another incredible entrance. Kross made quick work of his opponent but had a surprise waiting for him after the match. Tommaso Ciampa returned home and instead of attacking the man who put him on the shelf, The Blackheart praised him and welcomed him to the 'Main Event'. He would confirm that both of them will clash on June 7th at In Your House.

Next up was Akira Tozawa vs El Hijo Del Fantasma in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament and we saw a true battle between these two. However, Fantasma was able to get the win and proceed to the final of the tournament.

We got a vignette from Shotzi Blackheart and a backstage segment from Timothy Thatcher who challenged Matt Riddle to a Submission and Knockout match. The Original Bro responded later on in the night and said he is fine with it as long as the match is inside a cage.

Mia Yim had a quick match with Santana Garrett and as she was celebrating her victory, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae made their way to the arena. They started berating The HBIC for coming up short against Charlotte Flair. Yim managed to keep them at bay for some time, but the Garganos overpowered her. Keith Lee made a timely rescue as The Limitless One and The HBIC stood tall.

Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong tussled next and The Undisputed Era member was constantly taken aback by his opponent's antics. Even though the former North American Champ got the win, the night belonged to Velveteen Dream and Lumis as they laid out the Era Boys.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch sent a warning to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium and it was followed by Drake Maverick vs Kushida.

The former 205 Live GM was fighting to keep his dreams alive but was up against one of the best wrestlers in his weight class. Kushida got much of the offense and even injured Maverick's left arm. Just when we thought it was all over for Maverick, he reversed Kushida's finisher into a pin and got the win, much to the delight of Jake Atlas who was at ringside.

Next week, these three men will battle it out yet again to see who will progress to the final.

It was main event time on NXT as Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley were there to settle their differences. The match was an all-out brawl as both women wanted to tear each other apart. Enter The Queen, and Charlotte Flair decided to have a closer look at the action.

However, all hell broke loose as The Queen got knocked down during the match and decided to lay out both her rivals.

The fans and Superstars had a lot to say about tonight's NXT, especially Drake Maverick's shocker.

Let's have a look at some of the best reactions from tonight's show.

Reactions to NXT

Ciampa vs. Kross is the type of feud that sends goosebumps down your body. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oGSG6lpE2d — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 21, 2020

It’s gonna be a massacre.



Talk about a date night...😈🖤 https://t.co/PBRaBCx2ZT — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) May 21, 2020

The term “Home Invasion”

comes to mind.



I am coming in your house.#NXTTakeover



Fall And Pray.



⏳ https://t.co/9dIsuoHRsF pic.twitter.com/WGaDX7pOlT — ❌ Karrion Kross ⏳💀🏴‍☠️ (@WWEKarrionKross) May 21, 2020

THROW EM UP — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) May 21, 2020