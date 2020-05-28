Twitter Reacts to WWE NXT (27th May 2020): Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley and others comment on tonight's show

A truly shocking night as

NXT had a stacked card tonight and the Black and Gold brand delivered in a big way. We were all buzzing for the Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle. The NXT Universe had their eye on the negotiations between Adam Cole and NXT GM William Regal as well.

The night started with the tiebreaker between Drake Maverick, Kushida, and Jake Atlas in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. The match in itself was very unpredictable as all three men were very close to winning the match at different points.

In the end, Maverick was able to pick up the win in a controversial manner as Kushida had Atlas almost tapping out when the former 205 Live GM used the opportunity to pin both men and proceed to the final of the tournament.

Maverick will now face El Hijo del Fantasma in the final.

Johnny Gargano started the Johnny Gargano Invitational as he wanted someone to step up and make a name for themselves. Adrian Alanis stepped up to challenge but was dispatched quickly by the former NXT Champion. However, the night did not end for Gargano and LeRae as Mia Yim and the NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee, decided to send a message to the couple by mocking them with their signature dinner promo.

Shotzi Blackheart locked horns with Racquel Gonzalez next in a match that was filled with outside interferences. First, it was Tegan Nox, who saved Blackheart's tank from Dakota Kai.

The battle was so intense that Blackheart had a springboard Coffin Drop that was a bit rough and the NXT Superstar landed badly on to the floor.

However, Candice LeRae would prove to be the deciding factor as she interfered and allowed Gonzalez to pick up the big win on NXT.

Next up, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte faced a tough task of picking a partner for her battle against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. Well, we were in for a pleasant surprise as The Queen brought in Chelsea Green as her partner.

Advertisement

The match was entertaining and it showed that both teams did have some miscommunication as well. In the end, Charlotte pinned Shirai in typical Flair fashion as she used the ropes to her advantage.

Next, it was a zoom call between the NXT Champion, Adam Cole, and William Regal. The Undisputed Era leader made a lot of demands to the NXT GM and most of them got rejected. Regal even booked a bout between Cole and Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House for the title and it seems to be a cinematic match as well. However, there is a catch to it.

If Dream doesn't defeat Cole, he can never go for the NXT Title as long as The Panama City Playboy is the Championship holder.

Tommaso Ciampa made quick work of Leon Ruff next but he was closely watched by Scarlett. As she made her way up the ramp, Karrion Kross made his presence felt and delivered a warning to The Blackheart before TakeOver: In Your House.

It was the main event time and what a battle it was. Kudos to Kurt Angle for controlling the match and calling it right down the middle. It was an explosive start to the match as Riddle left Thatcher as a bloody mess and minus a few teeth.

Both Superstars battered each other and used the steel structure to their advantage. However, Thatcher got the last laugh as he choked The Original Bro out to get the win.

With reports suggesting that Riddle is on his way to the main roster, it was a fitting goodbye to the King Of Bros.

The Superstars and fans had a lot of things to say, especially about the Fight Pit match. Let's get straight into it.

Reactions to NXT

LOVED that finish for Maverick/Kushida/Atlas. #WWENXT — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 28, 2020

Let's gooooooo, one step closer to Maverick becoming Cruiserweight Champion!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/483oCHnkfY — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 28, 2020

🙄 k clearly I wasn’t ready... https://t.co/92cx2k6SgG — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 28, 2020

I’ve missed seeing faces in the crowd! 👹 https://t.co/P8T9rz5IsK — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 28, 2020

Nice. I call next! — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) May 28, 2020

Ah sh*t, here we go again. https://t.co/CAZlm8dham — ℭ𝔞𝔭 𝔎𝔬𝔱𝔞 (@DakotaKai_WWE) May 28, 2020