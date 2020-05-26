Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW (25th May 2020): Apollo Crews, Nia Jax and others comment on tonight's show

A night to celebrate if you are Crews and Jax

Tonight's RAW had some great moments and it was great to see the NXT Superstars and Performance Center trainees show their support for the Red brand's Superstars.

The night opened with the Kevin Owens Show and we had a lot of NXT Superstars acting as the crowd cheering on to the proceedings. Kevin Owens would introduce his guest who was the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka. Before she could explain last week's altercation with Nia Jax backstage, the NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, made her way down to the ring.

They were soon joined by Natalya and Nia Jax and it didn't take much time for things to go haywire between all four women.

Next up, we had the United States Championship match as Apollo Crews looked to dethrone Andrade as the champion. Both men left it all on the line and it was tough to predict a winner. However, Apollo Crews was able to finally secure his first title on the main roster to continue his incredible run since being traded to RAW.

Seth Rollins delivered a promo explaining as to why he had to sacrifice Rey Mysterio while being flanked by his two disciples, Murphy and Austin Theory. The IIconics quickly patched things up from last week and stated that they wanted the Women's Tag Team Championships back. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupted them and the battle on the mic ensued. Cross would then deliver a passionate promo on RAW much to surprise of many fans around the world. However, The IIconics stood tall at the end of the night.

Drew McIntyre was the guest on the VIP Lounge with MVP and it ended in the same way as the last time the WWE Champion was invited on to the talk show. He delivered a thunderous Claymore on MVP and sent a strong message to his opponent at Backlash, Bobby Lashley.

Angel Garza secured the biggest win of his career as he defeated Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion was attacked by Garza before the match started and that proved to be a big factor during tonight's match.

The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders continued their challenges and this week Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Erik and Ivar in golf. However, their recent efforts did not impress MVP and Bobby Lashley, who challenged the RAW Tag Team Champions to a match later in the night.

Seth Rollins and his disciples continued their fine night by securing a win over Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. The Monday Night Messiah threatened The Dutch Destroyer not to use a steel chair as he said he will injure Carrillo just like Rey Mysterio.

The No.1 Contender's match for the RAW Women's Championship followed next and the three women put on a clinic. There were moments during the match where it was tough to pick a winner but ultimately Nia Jax secured the win and punched her ticket for Backlash.

The main event of the night saw MVP teaming up with Lashley to face the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. It looked like Ford was going to pick up the win for his team on RAW when Lashley decided to decimate him with the Full Nelson Lock.

The WWE Champion made his way to the ring and a big brawl ensued between Lashley and McIntyre and although the trainess got involved to bring things to a halt it seemed impossible to stop the duo.

The fans and Superstars were mainly happy for Crews and his US title win on RAW and reacted to it. So let's have a look at the top reactions from tonight's show.

Reactions to RAW

Hopefully, some of the Raw and Smackdown crew return the favor by being in the crowd on Wed. at NXT.#Raw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 26, 2020

Seriously couldn’t be happier for @WWEApollo 👏👏 One of the nicest and best people I know.

Proud to call you a friend & NEWWWW #USChampion 🥳❤️ https://t.co/tr4GilU8US — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 26, 2020

Congrats @WWEApollo

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#WWERaw #USTitle — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) May 26, 2020

LET'S GOOOOOO



Apollo Crews wins the United States Title, a pretty good match as well.



Congrats to Apollo on winning his first title in WWE, it's about time. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0hxWNbEkiy — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 26, 2020

Well deserved — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 26, 2020

Apollo Crews is the New WWE United States champion are you guys happy? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YX4va29i1Y — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) May 26, 2020

That Nikki Cross promo was 🔥🔥



Made she and Alexa Bliss feel like an actual team for the first time in awhile. WWE needs to let her show that kind of passion on TV more often. She knocked that out of the park. #RAW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2020

I received that look many times from @The305MVP #RAW — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 26, 2020

The grind never stops!!! And it won’t stop now!! Here’s where the hard work really begins! Thanks to anyone who has supported me since day 1! Let’s make this the first of many!! #AndNew #unitedstateschampion #WWERaw @usa_network @WWE pic.twitter.com/dxeVHLVlb4 — Apollo (@WWEApollo) May 26, 2020

Drew McIntyre doing a kip up in a suit #WWEraw pic.twitter.com/dC8fQ8tx8h — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) May 26, 2020

Always nice when one of the good guys win. 👍 https://t.co/nJ6RIbbEHv — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 26, 2020

I may be 1/1 but... @WWE Let’s concentrate on the positives: Garza brought us a BIG win tonight, my nails are fire, these is bloody shoes and my outfit was made by the same people that made Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman costume. Not accessible to normies & try hards💋#ThisAintOver pic.twitter.com/DzCaTUd9ir — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 26, 2020

Unfortunately I didn’t have relatives climb the ladder for me. So all I can do is keep winning until I get there myself. #RAW https://t.co/kM2a7b1gjS — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 25, 2020

Stay above the noise. ✌️ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 26, 2020

Took down the queen, took out the queen of hearts, next up...the empress! That #WWERaw Women’s Championship is gonna be mine and y’all are just gonna have to deal with it! 😘 pic.twitter.com/Pt49xeY2eS — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 26, 2020

Congratulations to my boy, @apollowwe . The New @wwe United States champion! Well deserved! I am so proud of you! You earned it, now enjoy it. Hard work does pay off! Oh Testify!!!! #wwe #wweraw #wweunitedstateschampionship pic.twitter.com/vMYiQ7Wb7H — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) May 26, 2020

Proud of my homie @WWEApollo congrats my dude https://t.co/7zMymW573l — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) May 26, 2020