Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW (25th May 2020): Apollo Crews, Nia Jax and others comment on tonight's show
- Superstars, Hall of Famers and fans showered their praise on Apollo Crews after his title win on RAW.
- Nia Jax was very pleased with her win against Charlotte and Natalya on RAW.
Tonight's RAW had some great moments and it was great to see the NXT Superstars and Performance Center trainees show their support for the Red brand's Superstars.
The night opened with the Kevin Owens Show and we had a lot of NXT Superstars acting as the crowd cheering on to the proceedings. Kevin Owens would introduce his guest who was the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka. Before she could explain last week's altercation with Nia Jax backstage, the NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, made her way down to the ring.
They were soon joined by Natalya and Nia Jax and it didn't take much time for things to go haywire between all four women.
Next up, we had the United States Championship match as Apollo Crews looked to dethrone Andrade as the champion. Both men left it all on the line and it was tough to predict a winner. However, Apollo Crews was able to finally secure his first title on the main roster to continue his incredible run since being traded to RAW.
Seth Rollins delivered a promo explaining as to why he had to sacrifice Rey Mysterio while being flanked by his two disciples, Murphy and Austin Theory. The IIconics quickly patched things up from last week and stated that they wanted the Women's Tag Team Championships back. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupted them and the battle on the mic ensued. Cross would then deliver a passionate promo on RAW much to surprise of many fans around the world. However, The IIconics stood tall at the end of the night.
Drew McIntyre was the guest on the VIP Lounge with MVP and it ended in the same way as the last time the WWE Champion was invited on to the talk show. He delivered a thunderous Claymore on MVP and sent a strong message to his opponent at Backlash, Bobby Lashley.
Angel Garza secured the biggest win of his career as he defeated Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion was attacked by Garza before the match started and that proved to be a big factor during tonight's match.
The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders continued their challenges and this week Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Erik and Ivar in golf. However, their recent efforts did not impress MVP and Bobby Lashley, who challenged the RAW Tag Team Champions to a match later in the night.
Seth Rollins and his disciples continued their fine night by securing a win over Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. The Monday Night Messiah threatened The Dutch Destroyer not to use a steel chair as he said he will injure Carrillo just like Rey Mysterio.
The No.1 Contender's match for the RAW Women's Championship followed next and the three women put on a clinic. There were moments during the match where it was tough to pick a winner but ultimately Nia Jax secured the win and punched her ticket for Backlash.
The main event of the night saw MVP teaming up with Lashley to face the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. It looked like Ford was going to pick up the win for his team on RAW when Lashley decided to decimate him with the Full Nelson Lock.
The WWE Champion made his way to the ring and a big brawl ensued between Lashley and McIntyre and although the trainess got involved to bring things to a halt it seemed impossible to stop the duo.
The fans and Superstars were mainly happy for Crews and his US title win on RAW and reacted to it. So let's have a look at the top reactions from tonight's show.