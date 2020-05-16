Otis and Strowman stood tall at the end of the night

Tonight's SmackDown was a fun episode as we saw the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, and Mr. Money In The Bank, Otis, form an unusual alliance in the main event. The night kicked off with Miz TV with the Heavy Machinery member was the special guest.

The A-Lister and John Morrison made fun of Otis and asked him to find a tag team partner for the main event on SmackDown. Otis did ask for Strowman's help after Mandy Rose's advice.

As we learned earlier in the week, a tournament was to take place to crown a new Intercontinental Champion as Sami Zayn has been stuck at home. The tournament brackets were revealed and surprisingly, AJ Styles was in the mix for the title.

The tournament started with a WrestleMania 36 rematch between Elias and King Corbin. These two have been at each other's throat for quite some time now and the hatred was evident in the match.

The Drifter, however, progressed to the next round of the tournament.

The Mystery Hacker sent a new message on SmackDown and it has to be said that no one is safe on the Blue brand. Dana Brooke and Naomi locked horns in a rematch from a few weeks ago on SmackDown, but the result was the same.

Brooke defeated the former SmackDown Women's Champion yet again and bounced back from her MITB outing.

Charlotte Flair was out next and it didn't take much time for Bayley and Sasha Banks to welcome The Queen back to SmackDown with some strong words.

However, the NXT Women's Champion bounced back and dropped some truth bombs of her own adding further strains in the bond between The Role Model and The Boss.

After a backstage interview featuring Miz & Morrison and a promo by The Forgotten Sons, we had the next match of the Intercontinental Championship tournament between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak.

Both these men already served a classic a few months ago at Elimination Chamber and their pairing has been a hit on SmackDown. Gulak and Bryan would proceed to match each other in every step and we got a very entertaining match tonight.

The Leader Of The Yes Movement progressed to the next round and will await the winner of the Sheamus-Jeff Hardy match.

Sonya Deville, while absent from in-ring action, delivered another hard-hitting promo as she tore into her former best friend, Mandy Rose as it was announced that there will be a mixed tag team match next week.

The main event was up next as Otis and Strowman took on the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Miz & Morrison. The Universal Champion unleashed a Caterpillar of his own during the match and ultimately secured the win for the team.

As Mandy Rose arrived to celebrate, Otis did play some mind games with The Monster Among Men but quickly shrugged it away as a joke.

Well, there were many reactions from the fans and Superstars about this week's SmackDown. So, let's have a look at some of the best ones.

Reactions to SmackDown

Styles vs. Nakamura & Bryan vs. Gulak in the IC Title tournament?!?!?!?!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zVBzxoeEZh — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 16, 2020

Killer segment with Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley on SmackDown.



Thought each person played their part perfectly, including Bayley who has really found her heel character as of late imo. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 16, 2020

Sasha Banks casually seething in the background every time Bayley talks over her.



I can feel the tension and it is thrilling.#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) May 16, 2020

Can’t wait to beat you AGAIN. LOL. Rest up sweetie pie 😘 https://t.co/PCaID8LqvC — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 16, 2020

Fans: "Cesaro should win the IC title tournament"



*Cesaro doesn't even get a spot in the tournament*



Fans: #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YiIhYu5t9m — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 16, 2020

“The NXT women’s champion has been brought to SmackDown from Raw” #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/dXU952td74 — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) May 16, 2020

Wait....What's wrong with double wides and bare feet? 💅👒 https://t.co/5VrMFn9b4O — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 16, 2020