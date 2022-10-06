"Much less problematic" – Twitter reacts to WWE star Austin Theory being compared to controversial AEW star

WWE star Austin Theory was recently compared to AEW's Sammy Guevara by wrestling fans on Twitter.

Twitter user @_mpho_khoele_ recently suggested that Theory is better than the AEW star. In response to the post, some fans claimed that the former United States Champion isn't better than Guevara but is less problematic than him. Meanwhile, several others praised the 25-year-old for his physique and recent work on TV.

Twitterati also provided a variety of opinions on the same topic. Check out some of the reactions:

STEPHANIE HYPES✨ @StephanieHypes @_mpho_khoele_ Can't stand either one of them but I do agree w/this one. @_mpho_khoele_ Can't stand either one of them but I do agree w/this one.

Clearly, Theory is living up to his work. Was loved in NXT. Is booed in main roster because of early exposure @_mpho_khoele_ One is meant to be hated. One is not.Clearly, Theory is living up to his work. Was loved in NXT. Is booed in main roster because of early exposure @StephanieHypes @_mpho_khoele_ One is meant to be hated. One is not.Clearly, Theory is living up to his work. Was loved in NXT. Is booed in main roster because of early exposure

✖️A̶N̶I̶K̶E̶T̶✖️ @RatedWrestling_ @_mpho_khoele_ Yes Right because no one else is the Youngest Mr Mitb and the Youngest US Champion in WWE History @_mpho_khoele_ Yes Right because no one else is the Youngest Mr Mitb and the Youngest US Champion in WWE History 🚀 https://t.co/q0mWiBHYdd

WigglesWorth14 @BeagleMemes14 @_mpho_khoele_ Austin maybe annoying as a character but at least he's not annoying as a human being @_mpho_khoele_ Austin maybe annoying as a character but at least he's not annoying as a human being

Guevara has been in the news recently amid rumors of his backstage issues with Andrade El Idolo. The two men also had a fiery social media exchange on Twitter over the past week.

However, the former TNT Champion did appear on this week's Dynamite and competed in the main event. He even picked up the victory in a tag team match against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia, which also featured Chris Jericho.

Jim Cornette recently criticized Austin Theory's WWE booking

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his take on Austin Theory's booking in WWE.

Since capturing the Money in the Bank contract, Theory has lost most of his matches in WWE. Speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette detailed some crucial points about Theory's backstage promos.

He said:

"Austin Theory, what have they done to my boy?," said Cornette. "He did a backstage interview and it was more noticeable here because he's a guy that wants to look at people he's talking to, and wants to as a cocky heel."

He also lambasted WWE's camera technique for backstage promos:

"You could tell he's trying not to look at the camera because they're still telling, for whatever reason that Vince [McMahon] had in his demented mind, the talent still in a pre-tape backstage with an interview will not look at the camera because Vince didn't like that."

Theory is currently embroiled in a feud with Johnny Gargano, who made his return to WWE a few weeks ago. The two men were previously part of The Way faction in NXT.

What do you think about Theory's recent work in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

