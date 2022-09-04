"Uncle Dave needs to give that 10 stars" – Twitter goes crazy as Sheamus and Gunther wage war for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and number one challenger Sheamus put on a barnburner of a match at Clash at the Castle.

This match was the first time that the Intercontinental Championship was defended at a premium live event since WrestleMania 37. Gunther walked out after having an Imperium reunion with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Even before the bell was sounded, Butch and Holland brawled with Kaiser and Vinci.

The two juggernauts put on a brutal fight for the prestigious IC title. They traded heavy blows and chopped each other till their bodies started showing clear bruises. After a point, Gunther's chops became uncomfortable to watch as welts started to appear on Sheamus' chest.

The Celtic Warrior put on a brave fight, but his back gave out after taking punishment throughout the match. The Ring General picked up the win with a vicious lariat. Fans shared their thoughts on social media and called the hard-hitting affair a stellar wrestling match.

The WWE Universe gave Sheamus a standing ovation after the match

He may not have been able to capture the IC title, but Sheamus managed to win the hearts of the 60,000-strong fans in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. After the match, the WWE fans in attendance applauded the 44-year-old for the match and all his years in the business.

With this loss, The Celtic Warrior's dream of becoming the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion will have to wait. The in-ring veteran has nothing to be ashamed of as he threw everything he had at the champion during the matchup.

It will be interesting to see what lies next for Sheamus and the rest of the Brawling Brutes after this encounter.

What did you think of the Intercontinental Championship match? Sound off in the comments section below.

