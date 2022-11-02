Twitter war erupts between Ronda Rousey and recently returned WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey and Emma have been at it recently on social media with the two women throwing jabs at each other.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship on the blue brand in an open challenge this past week. She urged the women's division to show up and face her. Much to her surprise, the challenge was accepted by the returning Emma, who made her way back to the company almost five years after her release.

While Emma was making her way to the ring, Rousey taunted her with some signature moves that the 33-year-old performed during her first run with the company. Emma called out Rousey on social media, stating that the champ was a big fan but a terrible dancer.

The Rowdy One clapped back, saying that the returning star was better off competing in Dancing with the Stars rather than being in the squared circle:

"Well then maybe you’d have better luck at @officialdwts than @wwe 🤷🏼‍♀️ #hugefan"

Emma is officially a member of the WWE Women's division

Emma's first match back in WWE did not go as planned. The returning star tapped out to the dominant Rousey, but will have plenty of opportunities for redemption in the future.

The company did not keep the return a secret from the talent, with several reports stating that Emma was backstage during last week's tapings.

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that this wasn't just a one-time appearance. Rather, she had signed a contract with the company and will feature as a member of the SmackDown Women's roster moving forward.

"Emma [Tenille Dashwood] was signed to a WWE contract. That wasn't a one-time deal, and she's scheduled for the SmackDown roster."

Do you think the Australian superstar will be able to win a championship during this run with the company? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes