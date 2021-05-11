"Twitter was wrong" - The Miz thought Bad Bunny would be booed at WrestleMania

Did The Miz's match at WrestleMania 37 prove that Twitter is a vocal minority when it comes to wrestling fans?

Earlier today, The Miz was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where the two discussed a range of topics relating to his WWE career.

When Satin brought up the feud with Bad Bunny, The Miz revealed that he expected himself and John Morrison to be cheered on at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, he thought, as a celebrity, Bad Bunny would be booed based on the Twitter activity he witnessed throughout the feud.

"I had a blast, especially because there was a live audience," Miz said. "And I expected to be cheered, like me, I expected to be cheered and him to be booed and when John Morrison and I came out and did our rap song. By the way, we had no idea that we were singing that rap song that day like we found out that day, that like 'Hey, you're gonna perform,' I went 'With what? We're performing this?' like, okay, and then I think we rehearsed like three times.

"Then John and I are backstage, like just rapping the song like making sure that we can - you don't even know what's gonna happen when the audience is there," The Miz added. "We couldn't even hear ourselves because the crowd was so loud and so it was fun, it was exciting, and the crowd booed us. And then when Bad Bunny came out, I was expecting booed out of the building because that's what happens with celebrities, but that didn't happen. He got cheered. And that just goes to show you that Twitter was wrong."

The Miz turns negativity into something positive

The Miz elaborated on Twitter's reaction to his rivalry with Bad Bunny and how no one wanted the feud when it started. However, by the time WrestleMania was done, everyone was praising it instead.

"When I started going up against Bad Bunny and starting the whole feud, nobody wanted it," The Miz continued. "Everybody was like, 'No, no, Bad Bunny shouldn't be there, why is Bad Bunny here?' all I saw on Twitter was just negativity, and I was like, 'I'm gonna prove these people wrong.' And when we did our match at WrestleMania, there wasn't negativity anymore. We proved them wrong, and then people were like, 'Oh, such a great story, such a great match. Wow, incredible."

Does The Miz and Bad Bunny experiment prove that Twitter is only a vocal minority of wrestling fans? Or is this simply an occurrence of them being able to win the audience over along the way? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

