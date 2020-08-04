Two big matches confirmed for WWE RAW next week

This week's episode of WWE RAW was quite entertaining with its fair share of returns, surprises, and overall development in storylines. The fast-paced show also confirmed two big matches for WWE RAW next week.

Firstly, a Single's match next week will see Kevin Owens lock horns with Randy Orton. This challenge was laid down by Kevin Owens during a backstage segment featuring KO and Ric Flair during WWE RAW.

Ric Flair confronted Owens about becoming 'too much of a guidance counselor.' KO fired back at Flair by saying that he is only trying to be a locker room leader on WWE RAW, unlike Randy Orton. This resulted in a match being booked between Owens and Orton.

Secondly, WWE confirmed a match between Asuka and Bayley for next week's WWE RAW. Asuka first attacked Bayley during a match between Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler.

Following that, Asuka went on to challenge Sasha Banks for a title rematch at SummerSlam. Banks interrupted the former Champion and said that if she beats Bayley next week, she can have a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam. In addition, Shayna Baszler stated that she would be rooting for Asuka because she wants to face The Empress for the title.

What else happened on WWE RAW this week?

We saw Shane McMahon make a return to WWE RAW tonight. He introduced RAW Underground. It was revealed that he is running an underground fight club, which was attacked by The Hurt Business during the closing moments of the show.

Montez Ford was 'poisoned' on WWE RAW, which caused his match against Andrade to end in no contest. In addition, it was confirmed that Nia Jax is suspended indefinitely from WWE without pay. We also saw Dominik make another appearance on the show as he was once again involved in an altercation with Seth Rollins.

Overall, WWE had a good start to the week with a heavily engaging episode of RAW. This is bound to work out well for WWE RAW's viewership en route to SummerSlam, scheduled to take place later this month.