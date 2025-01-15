Two current champions make a surprise appearance on WWE NXT; tease match against popular stars

Two major WWE stars made an unexpected appearance on the latest episode of NXT. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa returned to their old grounds and teased a match against the current NXT Tag Team Champions.

The duo made a name for themselves during the Black and Gold era of NXT when it was still run by Triple H. They had matches with and against each other, and after multiple betrayals, they reunited as DIY on the main roster. On the July 5, 2024 episode of SmackDown, they defeated A-Town Down Under to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

However, they lost it to The Bloodline less than a month later. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa shockingly turned heel last month and beat The Motor City Machine Guns on an episode of the blue brand to recapture the tag titles. DIY brought their gold on WWE NXT this week.

Trending

Expand Tweet

During a backstage interview, they were asked what brought them back to the show. They mentioned being there because of Fraxiom. They said they heard people call Nathan Frazer and Axiom the greatest tag team champions in NXT history.

DIY teased a match against Fraxiom and said the world would "rejoice." They were at ringside during Fraxiom's match against OTM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback