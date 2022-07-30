"Very reserved, very quiet" - Two former WWE writers dismiss Bobby Lashley's Attitude Era drawing power (Exclusive)

Brian James and Vince Russo have given their take on whether Bobby Lashley would have drawn money during WWE’s Attitude Era.

The likes of The Rock and Steve Austin were among the top superstars in sports entertainment in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Currently, Lashley is one of the most prominent names on Monday Night RAW.

Russo was WWE’s head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings in the Attitude Era. Speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws show, he questioned whether the All Mighty possesses the right personality to have succeeded two decades ago:

“That’s hard because I know Bobby [Lashley] a little because I worked with him in TNA,” Russo said. “The Attitude Era took a special personality. When I worked with Bobby, Bobby was a great guy and I loved working with him and everything, but very reserved, very quiet, very I want to say limited a little, very humble.” [6:20-6:50]

James, better known as Road Dogg, featured heavily in the Attitude Era as part of D-Generation X and The New Age Outlaws. Russo reiterated his thoughts on Lashley while speaking to the WWE Hall of Famer:

“Brian, the Attitude Era was all gloves off, ‘We’re gonna say this! We’re gonna do this!’” Russo continued. “It just took a special person to put it all out there. I don’t know if he’s the person that would have done that.” [6:50-7:06]

Watch the video above to hear Brian James and Vince Russo answer the same question about Drew McIntyre.

Road Dogg would have booked Bobby Lashley as a bodyguard

Brian James was the head writer of SmackDown between 2016 and 2019. He left WWE earlier this year after working as a Performance Center coach.

The WWE legend added that Bobby Lashley would likely have been someone’s bodyguard if he was around in the Attitude Era:

“He would have had to have been somebody’s muscle,” James said. “He would have had to have been a heater for somebody or something like that. I can see a place where he would fit. Just, to Vince’s point, he’s a shy introvert. That’s who he is by nature. It’s hard to get those people to come out of their shell, period, much less in front of 50,000 people.” [7:08-7:30]

Russo suggested James’ former on-screen ally, Jeff Jarrett, as someone who The All Mighty could have aligned with:

“I think he would have been great as Double J’s muscle,” Russo added. “How about that? After Double J and The Roadie had their run, if he was standing behind Jeff.” [7:52-8:02]

Do you think Bobby Lashley would have succeeded in WWE two decades ago? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

