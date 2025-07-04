Two female WWE stars "had real heat" backstage, says JBL

WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed the real-life heat between former stars Queen Sharmell and Melina. He confirmed that they did have legitimate backstage heat during their time with the Stamford-based company.

Sharmell was managing her husband, Booker T, during that time, while Melina was a member of MNM, which included Joey Mercury and John Morrison. In 2006, the two women got into an altercation backstage, and it was reported that JBL intervened and separated them.

During a recent Q&A session on the Something to Wrestle podcast, John Bradshaw Layfield was asked about the incident and whether he remembered separating a fight between Sharmell and Melina. He said they had heat but couldn't recall if he did.

“They had heat. They had real heat,” JBL stated. “But I don’t remember that. I don’t remember if they were ever separated. At one point, there was real heat, real heat between those two and several other things.”

He clarified that he doesn't think he broke up the fight:

“Yes, I don’t think I broke it up,” he said. “Now I may have separated them. I do remember times where there was some confrontations, and I was there, so I could have been the one that stepped in between. That part certainly could be true. Maybe it’s not a fight, maybe it’s more of a confrontation." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

JBL says AJ Styles is a modern-day version of Shawn Michaels

The Wrestling God heaped praise on RAW Superstar AJ Styles during his appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. He referred to the latter as the modern-day version of Shawn Michaels:

"I've said many times, I thought he was this generation's Shawn Michaels. He's that good. I've never seen him have a bad match. He's just amazing. Amazing talent."

AJ Styles recently signed an extension with WWE. He is still awaiting his Intercontinental Championship match with Dominik Mysterio.

