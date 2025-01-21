Two former WWE Champions face each other after 5,887 days on RAW; Michael Cole reacts

Two former WWE Champions collided in a one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW for the first time in many years. Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio met in the ring on the red brand this week and the bout has come after several years.

During the match, The New Day member took down the WWE Hall of Famer with a shoulder tackle. Rey Mysterio followed it with a hurricanrana and tried to hit the 619 but Kofi Kingston escaped. The heel star sent The Master of the 619 face-first into the apron.

Michael Cole announced on commentary that this was the first time in 16 years that the two stars were facing each other in a singles match on WWE RAW. Their last televised match took place on the December 8, 2008, episode of the red brand. Rey Mysterio sent Kofi to the steel steps on the outside but missed a springboard crossbody in the ring.

Xavier Woods interfered in the bout, and the referee ejected him from ringside. Rey Mysterio attacked Woods before he left. He then nailed Kofi Kingston with the 619 and went for the splash but the latter got his knees up. Kofi went for the Boom Drop but Mysterio pinned him and won the match.

After the contest Kofi and Woods attacked the Hall of Famer.

