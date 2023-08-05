Two former WWE Champions and five other stars announced for Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, several new participants were announced for the inaugural Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal.

The first two men confirmed for the match were LA Knight and Sheamus. The duo collided in a singles match on the blue brand this week, which was won by the latter. Before the bout, The Megastar was involved in an in-ring segment where seven new competitors for the battle royal were revealed in a graphic on the big screen.

It included Karrion Kross, Grayson Waller, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, and The Miz. They were ringside for The Celtic Warrior's match, which made it seem like they were lumberjacks.

Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Otis were announced for the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW, but they weren't included in the graphic that LA Knight showed. The SmackDown star said there will be 25 competitors in the bout, which means the rest might be revealed during the premium live event.

SummerSlam will most likely be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition as Tribal Chief.

Who do you think will win the Battle Royal? Sound off in the comments section below!

