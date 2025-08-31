Two former WWE Superstars reunited ahead of Clash in Paris

Two former WWE Superstars reunited before the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. While one of them was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2011, the other exited in 2016.
Two-time WWE Divas Champion Melina competed in a triple-threat match in Paris earlier this weekend. She defeated Jazze Parry and GJU at the Drag Attack Divas in Paris event. She also reunited with Cameron (aka Ariane Andrew), who also wrestled during the show.
Cameron took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself and Melina posing for the camera. Melina also reshared the story a few hours later.
Here is a screenshot of Cameron's Instagram story:
While Melina won her bout this Friday at Drag Attack Divas in Paris, Cameron ended on the losing side. She got into the ring under her real name, Ariane Andrew, to team up with Josh T. The two lost their mixed tag team match against AD Leonis and Corey Zero.
Melina reveals she would love to team up with former WWE champion
Speaking on the MuscleManMalcolm podcast, Melina revealed that she would like to team up with former Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega, who has admitted, on several occasions, to being a huge fan of the veteran.
The former three-time WWE Women's Champion stated that she wished she was younger. She expressed her desire to be a part of a tag team with Zelina Vega.
"I wish I could be a part of a tag team," Melina stated. "I wish I was younger. I wish this was all happening when I was younger because I would love to go after some tag team titles. [...] I keep saying Zelina."
Melina made an appearance earlier this year at the Evolution Premium Live Event. She was sitting in the crowd. It remains to be seen if Melina wrestles a match for the Stamford-based company in the future.