Two more main roster superstars appear on WWE NXT, attack tag team after a huge win

WWE main roster stars continue to appear on NXT. Following Seth Rollins' massive appearance on this week's show, it was Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo's turn.

This week's episode of NXT was quite eventful. Following Axion and Scrypts' win in a two-on-one handicap match against Dabba Kato, Garza and Carrillo attacked the winning tag team.

Garza and Carrillo have been part of a tag team for years. Together, they are called Los Lotharios. During the recent 2023 Draft, the duo was drafted to RAW. However, it looks like WWE is more keen on using the two men as part of NXT, where they are expected to be a vital factor in the tag team division.

Alongside Los Lotharios, main roster stars Dana Brooke, Baron Corbin, and Mustafa Ali have also appeared on NXT and continue to work under the brand.

However, fans are now looking forward to the big return of former NXT Champion and main roster veteran Seth Rollins. On this week's show, he accepted Bron Breakker's challenge to a title match and will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on NXT Gold Rush.

Are you excited to see Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza appear on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes