Two major championship matches announced for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was held in Bologna, Italy, and next week's show will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England. Two championship matches have been advertised for the upcoming episode.

On the latest edition of the blue brand, Braun Strowman competed against Jacob Fatu in a number one contender's match for the Intercontinental Championship. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attacked The Monster of All Monsters during the bout, and the big man was declared the winner via DQ. The Samoan Werewolf was furious that his teammates cost him an opportunity at the coveted title.

It was confirmed on WWE SmackDown that LA Knight will defend his IC Championship against Braun Strowman next week. Strowman has held the title before, and if he emerges victorious, he'll most likely walk into WrestleMania 41 with a major title.

Nick Aldis is the General Manager of SmackDown, and he makes the matches official. Also next week, Pretty Deadly will take on The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won the titles last week, and their next title defense is already set. Plus, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will meet face-to-face at the O2 Arena.

