Two major championship matches announced for next week's WWE SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, two championship matches were announced for next week's show. The blue brand's upcoming edition will be held in Saudi Arabia next Friday, the night before the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Zelina Vega revealed during a backstage segment last week that she was going to call out Giulia on the June 20 episode and meet her face-to-face in the ring. However, the segment was seemingly cut, as neither of them featured on the show. Plus, The Wyatt Sicks made their return a few weeks ago, and they wreaked havoc in the tag team division. They have their sights set on some gold.

WWE announced on SmackDown that Zelina Vega will defend her Women's United States Championship against Giulia next week in Saudi Arabia. Vega will finally get to face someone who is not a member of the Secret Hervice.

The company also announced that The Street Profits will put the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Wyatt Sicks on the Night of Champions go-home episode of the blue brand.

Next week's episode of SmackDown is stacked. It'll be interesting to see which, if any, title(s) will change hands on the Friday night show or Night of Champions.

