Two massive King and Queen of the Ring matches won't be televised; scheduled for upcoming WWE live event

WWE has announced two huge King and Queen of the Ring first-round matches for this weekend's live event.

On May 25, the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring winners will be crowned in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The tournament, which is currently underway on weekly TV, has already qualified several superstars for the second round.

In a surprising announcement, WWE revealed that two big King and Queen of the Ring first-round matches would be held on the upcoming live event over the weekend. LA Knight is set to take on Santos Escobar this weekend. Also, Tiffany Stratton will battle Michin at the supershow.

Expand Tweet

Kofi Kingston vs Rey Mysterio and Shayna Baszler vs Zelina Vega are also set for the weekend and won't be televised. The male superstars who qualified for the second round are Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga.

The female stars who are confirmed for the second round are IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair. It should be noted that LA Knight fans aren't happy over his exclusion from tonight's edition of SmackDown and his match being moved to a live event.

Are you excited for these two high-stakes matches?

